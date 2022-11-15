ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

fullertonobserver.com

New Regional HOPE Center Opens

California Governor Newsom was in Fullerton on October 27 to visit the newly opened Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Center (HOPE) located near St. Jude Hospital. The newly refurbished building is a central command center for case workers, health and outreach providers, and homeless liaison officers working together to address public health issues with an emphasis on services to homeless people for the North OC region.
FULLERTON, CA
HeySoCal

Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program

The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LONG BEACH, CA
cypresscollege.edu

Your Spring 2023 Semester Math Options

Mathematics classes are part of your general education curriculum. In other words, you must take a math class. Get some information on your options below. AB 705 allows all students access to transfer level math courses. Choose a course from the areas of interest below. Some students will be required to take a corequisite course. Please see a counselor for further guidance.
CYPRESS, CA
foxla.com

LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash

LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash. As the community try to heal following Wednesday's horrific crash that injured 25 cadets, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department families are stepping in to help. LASD spouses is a nonprofit that went to work gathering donations and creating care bags for families.
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA.com

Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story

For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body found at Encino golf course

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a golf course in Encino Friday. Police responded to Balboa Golf Course located at 16821 Burbank Blvd. around 10:55 a.m. for a report of a body found. Details are limited, but police confirmed to KTLA that a death investigation is underway. So […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Holiday Activities at Fashion Island

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
disneytips.com

Community Starts Memorial Fund for Disney Cast Member Killed By Drunk Driver

Help A Hero has created a memorial fund for the loved ones of a young Disney Cast Member and her father who lost their lives when a drunk driver struck their car. It’s a horrible story to have to share for a community typically surrounded by the joy and magic that Disney can add to our lives. One such magic maker tragically lost her life in a reckless and preventable accident just a short time after starting a position at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ANAHEIM, CA
disneydining.com

Could a Mask Mandate Return to Popular Universal Resort?

It has been more than 2 years since the world first learned about the highly contagious and deadly virus, COVID-19. Since then, more than 6 million people have died from the virus, and the way we live in the world has changed. During the height of the pandemic, everyone was encouraged to stay at home, wear masks, and socially distance themselves from those who were not a part of their “bubble”.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana is home to many Hispanic residents, comprising about 70% of the population. It’s the county seat of Orange County, California, and is the fourth-densest large city in the U.S. Spanish Friar Junípero Serra named the area Vallejo de Santa Ana, a Spanish term for Valley of Saint...
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

West leads Gentile by two votes

With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
macaronikid.com

2022 Local Holiday Events Guide

The holidays are here! Take a look at all the fun family activities in and around Newport Beach! We created a list of events for you to find your family fun! Many events are near and some are far - but not that far!. If you know of an event...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

