Read full article on original website
Related
TV Shows Based on Best-Selling Books: From ‘Big Little Lies’ to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Perfect for miniseries or multiple seasons! Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and You are among the best-selling books that made their way to the small screen in the form of TV adaptations. Reese Witherspoon is at the center of many of the most successful TV shows based on books, thanks to her passion for bringing fresh stories to a […]
Oscar Hopefuls, Star Couples and Kid Laroi Mingle at GQ Men of the Year Bash
Good men were not in short supply on Thursday night, as GQ magazine once again invaded West Hollywood for its annual Men of the Year celebration. At the top of the Sunset Strip, the Edition Hotel played host in its lobby restaurant and adjoined garden, where impossibly chic guests rubbed shoulders. The event offers some of the best people watching on the social calendar, and this year did not disappoint. Oscar hopeful Brendan Frasier and actor-producer-director Zoe Kravitz both turned up in support of their GQ covers, flanked by notable people from film, TV, fashion, sports and music. Early arrivals...
22 Screenshots Of People Being Hilariously, Confidently Wrong
If you're going to correct someone on the internet, you'd better make VERY sure you're not wrong first.
Comments / 0