At halftime, Ruston had plenty of questions on how to flip the script against the Ouachita Lions in the second half after trailing 13-7. The answer to each question turned out to be simple: senior running back Dyson Fields, who scored five total touchdowns (four of which came in the second half) on the night and rushed for 208 yards on 31 carries, leading the Bearcats to a 37-16 victory over the No. 17 Lions to advance to the quarterfinals in the 2022 Non-Select Division I playoffs.

RUSTON, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO