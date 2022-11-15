Read full article on original website
FNF: Karr survives Scotlandville scare to advance to quarterfinals
See highlights of Friday (Nov. 18) night's matchup between the Edna Karr Cougars and the Scotlandville Hornets featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football.
KNOE TV8
Richwood falls to top seeded Many, and Winnfield loses to Patterson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood traveled to top-seeded Many, but the Tigers’ defense was too tough. Many has not given up a point on defense since October 13, and the Tigers defeat the Rams, 21-0. Winnfield stepped up in class to take on Patterson. The Lumberjacks end the Tigers season with a 36-12 win.
KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace: Playoffs Week 2
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is burning the midnight oil to prepare his picks for the second round of playoffs. If you think you can beat the Ace, click the link on the top of the homepage.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fields resurrects Ruston with five touchdowns for win over Ouachita
At halftime, Ruston had plenty of questions on how to flip the script against the Ouachita Lions in the second half after trailing 13-7. The answer to each question turned out to be simple: senior running back Dyson Fields, who scored five total touchdowns (four of which came in the second half) on the night and rushed for 208 yards on 31 carries, leading the Bearcats to a 37-16 victory over the No. 17 Lions to advance to the quarterfinals in the 2022 Non-Select Division I playoffs.
NOLA community to give away turkeys, hams, meals, and more!
Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it be non-profits, churches, politicians, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude. Here's where you can find food in the Greater New Orleans area.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston High earns another “A” rating
With all the success Ruston High athletics has had so far this fall, it’s exciting to remember that excellence indeed, starts in the classroom. Louisiana State Department of Education recently released School Performance Scores, and Ruston High scored a 102 for another “A” rating. “We’ve been an...
Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered
LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe hosting multiple Thanksgiving break events for children
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe will be offering free Thanksgiving camps for children aged 5-12 years old. There will be an activity and art camp, a tennis camp, an art camp, and a basketball skills clinic. The camps will be at four different locations on Nov. 21-23,...
WDSU
Vaucresson Sausage Company returns to the Seventh Ward nearly two decades after Katrina
NEW ORLEANS — Nearly two decades in the making, a historical New Orleans family business is reopening its doors. The Vaucresson Sausage Company was heavily impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The family is now back and ready to help families in the Seventh Ward just in time for the holidays.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police chief uses experience to help community
Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
Popeyes debuts new chicken sandwich, dares competition to ‘Copy This’
Popeyes has introduced a breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich, and they're daring copycats to replicate it.
KNOE TV8
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
bigeasymagazine.com
Will Mayor Cantrell Suffer the Same Fate at Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry?
Women of power and influence who develop cozy relationships with their bodyguards is really nothing new. Just remember the steamy scenes between Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in the movie The Bodyguard? Elaine Edwards, first wife of former Governor Edwin Edwards, was thought to have had a years-long affair with a high ranking Louisiana public safety official who was often in her company. Governor Edwards approved of the relationship which kept his wife happy and gave him greater flexibility for his dalliances.
WDSU
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The long-awaited testimony in a northern Louisiana courtroom will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers captured on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase near Monroe.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
