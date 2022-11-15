ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KNOE TV8

Richwood falls to top seeded Many, and Winnfield loses to Patterson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood traveled to top-seeded Many, but the Tigers’ defense was too tough. Many has not given up a point on defense since October 13, and the Tigers defeat the Rams, 21-0. Winnfield stepped up in class to take on Patterson. The Lumberjacks end the Tigers season with a 36-12 win.
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Beat the Ace: Playoffs Week 2

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is burning the midnight oil to prepare his picks for the second round of playoffs. If you think you can beat the Ace, click the link on the top of the homepage.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fields resurrects Ruston with five touchdowns for win over Ouachita

At halftime, Ruston had plenty of questions on how to flip the script against the Ouachita Lions in the second half after trailing 13-7. The answer to each question turned out to be simple: senior running back Dyson Fields, who scored five total touchdowns (four of which came in the second half) on the night and rushed for 208 yards on 31 carries, leading the Bearcats to a 37-16 victory over the No. 17 Lions to advance to the quarterfinals in the 2022 Non-Select Division I playoffs.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston High earns another “A” rating

With all the success Ruston High athletics has had so far this fall, it’s exciting to remember that excellence indeed, starts in the classroom. Louisiana State Department of Education recently released School Performance Scores, and Ruston High scored a 102 for another “A” rating. “We’ve been an...
RUSTON, LA
WWL

Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered

LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU police chief uses experience to help community

Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
MONROE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Will Mayor Cantrell Suffer the Same Fate at Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry?

Women of power and influence who develop cozy relationships with their bodyguards is really nothing new. Just remember the steamy scenes between Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in the movie The Bodyguard? Elaine Edwards, first wife of former Governor Edwin Edwards, was thought to have had a years-long affair with a high ranking Louisiana public safety official who was often in her company. Governor Edwards approved of the relationship which kept his wife happy and gave him greater flexibility for his dalliances.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDSU

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The long-awaited testimony in a northern Louisiana courtroom will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers captured on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase near Monroe.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies

UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
WEST MONROE, LA

