FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
Somerville declares (partial) victory over rats as Brookline readies for battle
Both cities are now using the Anticimex SMART boxes, which sense, trap, kill, and track the rats. Somerville has made significant ground in its war on the city’s rats. The City of Somerville declared its “SMART box” rat-trapping program a success Tuesday, saying that they’ve been able to trap and track the rats and study their behavior.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
Boston Magazine
Best of Boston Home 2023
We live in a region where design talent is endless. Here, you’ll find master builders, seasoned specialists, and craftspeople deeply committed to their trade. We’ve got showrooms and décor shops that will make you dizzy with delight and some of the leading architects and interior designers in the country. With so many top-tier individuals, teams, and firms around us, choosing the winners for these categories is always a challenge—yet it’s a task we here at Boston Home relish. The following showcases our deeply considered, highly researched, and mulled-over selections for those that shined the brightest over the past year.
Boston Magazine
This Is the Most Expensive Condo Ever Sold in the South End
This four-bedroom unit at the Quinn offers a massive outdoor terrace and views of the Back Bay and downtown Boston. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. A record was made in the South End last month when a four-bedroom,...
Upworthy
Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high.
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
ZIP code 01504: Blackstone, a desirable, affordable, bedroom community
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01504, Blackstone. This “desirable, affordable, bedroom community” on the southeast tip of Worcester County offers homebuyers lots of outdoor recreation and “great” schools. ...
WCVB
MacKenzie Scott, one of world's wealthiest women, donates $4 million to Boston nonprofit
BOSTON — For more than two decades, a small nonprofit organization in Boston has been helping improve the health of children in marginalized communities. The National Institute for Children's Health Quality may not be a familiar name to many, but its work got the attention of one of the world's wealthiest women.
Why is the New England International Auto Show Cancelled for the 3rd Time in a Row?
Whether it's fathers and sons or auto enthusiasts, the bad news comes again for the third year in a row: the cancellation of the New England International Auto Show. The last time they all poured into the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center was in January of 2020. From funky, fast,...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Boston Globe
At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday
The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week on the South Shore (11/18-20)
'Tis the season for craft fairs! Some of us have all of our holiday shopping done and some of us are just beginning. Either way, these craft fairs a great way to support local makers and gift something unique to your loved ones! Check out the details on all of these fairs plus so many more on our event calendar! Have a great weekend, friends!
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places to visit to in 2023 by the travel site Travel Lemming. The coastal Maine town came in at number 15 on the list that includes destinations from across the globe. It's quite an amazing list to be a part of.
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration parade in Plymouth: What to know, how to watch
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, will march from Plymouth Rock on Saturday morning and the spectacle will once again be broadcast live on WCVB. The EyeOpener’s Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan will be your hosts, while Cindy Fitzgibbon, Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos...
