Carlyle launches European clean energy developer: ‘We would rather build’
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to...
PV Tech
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
PV Tech
Carlyle launches European solar development platform
Investment firm Carlyle has launched a new solar-focused renewable energy platform, Telis Energy, aimed at developing projects in key European markets. The company will be headquartered in London and led by CEO Adrien Pinsard. Telis Energy will aim to have a project pipeline of over 10GW by 2030, focused on solar PV in the UK, France, Spain and Germany.
rigzone.com
Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables
A full paradigm shift to reach net zero by 2050 is still not possible but governments and their policies are accelerating the development of renewables, Westwood said. — The global energy crisis has been brewing since the last quarter of 2021, caused by a mix of factors, including resurgent demand after the lifting of lockdown, bad weather, and disruptions to supply chains. It is impacting all areas of the energy market and all geographies.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project
IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
Forest regeneration that earned multimillion-dollar carbon credits resulted in fewer trees, analysis finds
Projects meant to regenerate Australia’s outback forests to store carbon dioxide have been awarded millions of carbon credits – worth hundreds of millions of dollars – despite total tree and shrub cover in those areas having declined, a new analysis has found. It is the latest claim...
The Next Web
Sustainable cooling for buildings is a huge opportunity for European startups
Rising temperatures across Europe, in combination with an ever-aging population and rapid urbanization are not only making the population more vulnerable to heat, but have also increased the demand for cooling systems in buildings. In fact, between 1980 and 2020, heat waves have caused 77,000 to 129,000 deaths in the...
The climate crisis ushered in a new generation of leaders and innovation. But companies still struggle to deliver on sustainability goals.
A new generation of executives and activists are working at the intersection of climate change, public health and racial inequality.
myscience.org
COP must reverse rising pessimism over building sector decarbonisation, new study argues
Social media engagement with climate policy events is vital to reducing building emissions and ensuring environmental justice, research led by Cambridge suggests. To build for tomorrow fairly, global climate action has to incorporate and empower diverse public voices. Ramit Debnath. Negativity on Twitter about decarbonising the built environment has increased...
constructiontechnology.media
Volvo CE invests in sustainable haulers
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) plans to invest in its facility in Braås, Sweden, home of its articulated haulers. The company announced its intention to invest SEK 360 million (US$32.7million) into its production facility in Braås between now and 2027, as a signal of its commitment to lead transformation toward a more sustainable construction future.
CNBC
In Australia, firms plan 'super hub' to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar
Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
science.org
Fairness considerations in global mitigation investments
Despite overwhelming evidence that the world needs to make rapid and substantial investments in climate mitigation in this decade to meet the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement (1–3), political and financial barriers continue to hinder mitigation efforts (2). Global mitigation investment pathways modeled in the sixth assessment report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reach global climate goals in a cost-effective manner. These are agnostic about who should finance these and how to fairly allocate costs and benefits of mitigation efforts. We apply equity considerations to global cost-effective mitigation investment needs and derive “fair-share” regional contributions, which describe the direction and magnitude of interregional financial flows that align with each consideration. We find that flows from North America and Europe to other regions would have to increase substantially relative to present levels to meet the Paris Agreement goals under most equity considerations.
kalkinemedia.com
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) sustainability focused gold mining company
Vertex Minerals is an Australian-based gold and nickel exploration company engaged in mineral discovery, development, and production. Currently, it is involved in the commercial production of gold from the Hill End Project that deploys the use of direct smelting of a gold concentrate. The unique landscape and infrastructure make Hill End ideal for the establishment of renewable sources of power. Vertex Minerals’ Hill End and Hargreaves Gold Projects present Australia's first truly environmentally sustainable gold mining opportunity. Company’s Chairman, Mr. Roger Jackson explains about the company’s strategy and plans.
itsecuritywire.com
Equilibrium/Sustainability — California plans green ‘industrial revolution’
California announced sweeping plans on Wednesday to cease all net carbon emissions before midcentury. The ambitious new net-zero plan aims to cut oil usage almost entirely by 2045 and greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent in the world’s fourth-largest economy, according to a state fact sheet. In doing so,...
salestechstar.com
