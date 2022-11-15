ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carlyle launches European clean energy developer: ‘We would rather build’

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to...
PV Tech

Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline

Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
PV Tech

Carlyle launches European solar development platform

Investment firm Carlyle has launched a new solar-focused renewable energy platform, Telis Energy, aimed at developing projects in key European markets. The company will be headquartered in London and led by CEO Adrien Pinsard. Telis Energy will aim to have a project pipeline of over 10GW by 2030, focused on solar PV in the UK, France, Spain and Germany.
rigzone.com

Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables

A full paradigm shift to reach net zero by 2050 is still not possible but governments and their policies are accelerating the development of renewables, Westwood said. — The global energy crisis has been brewing since the last quarter of 2021, caused by a mix of factors, including resurgent demand after the lifting of lockdown, bad weather, and disruptions to supply chains. It is impacting all areas of the energy market and all geographies.
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project

IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
The Next Web

Sustainable cooling for buildings is a huge opportunity for European startups

Rising temperatures across Europe, in combination with an ever-aging population and rapid urbanization are not only making the population more vulnerable to heat, but have also increased the demand for cooling systems in buildings. In fact, between 1980 and 2020, heat waves have caused 77,000 to 129,000 deaths in the...
myscience.org

COP must reverse rising pessimism over building sector decarbonisation, new study argues

Social media engagement with climate policy events is vital to reducing building emissions and ensuring environmental justice, research led by Cambridge suggests. To build for tomorrow fairly, global climate action has to incorporate and empower diverse public voices. Ramit Debnath. Negativity on Twitter about decarbonising the built environment has increased...
constructiontechnology.media

Volvo CE invests in sustainable haulers

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) plans to invest in its facility in Braås, Sweden, home of its articulated haulers. The company announced its intention to invest SEK 360 million (US$32.7million) into its production facility in Braås between now and 2027, as a signal of its commitment to lead transformation toward a more sustainable construction future.
CNBC

In Australia, firms plan 'super hub' to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar

Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
science.org

Fairness considerations in global mitigation investments

Despite overwhelming evidence that the world needs to make rapid and substantial investments in climate mitigation in this decade to meet the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement (1–3), political and financial barriers continue to hinder mitigation efforts (2). Global mitigation investment pathways modeled in the sixth assessment report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reach global climate goals in a cost-effective manner. These are agnostic about who should finance these and how to fairly allocate costs and benefits of mitigation efforts. We apply equity considerations to global cost-effective mitigation investment needs and derive “fair-share” regional contributions, which describe the direction and magnitude of interregional financial flows that align with each consideration. We find that flows from North America and Europe to other regions would have to increase substantially relative to present levels to meet the Paris Agreement goals under most equity considerations.
kalkinemedia.com

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) sustainability focused gold mining company

Vertex Minerals is an Australian-based gold and nickel exploration company engaged in mineral discovery, development, and production. Currently, it is involved in the commercial production of gold from the Hill End Project that deploys the use of direct smelting of a gold concentrate. The unique landscape and infrastructure make Hill End ideal for the establishment of renewable sources of power. Vertex Minerals’ Hill End and Hargreaves Gold Projects present Australia's first truly environmentally sustainable gold mining opportunity. Company’s Chairman, Mr. Roger Jackson explains about the company’s strategy and plans.
itsecuritywire.com

ArmorCode, an AppSec startup, raises USD 14 million

ArmorCode, a startup in application security, has announced that it had raised USD 14 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to USD 25 million. With participation from Sierra Ventures, Cervin Ventures, and angel investors, the new investment round was organized by Ballistic Ventures. ArmorCode, a 2020-founded company based in San Francisco, helps organizations automate AppSec workflows to shorten vulnerability triage and remediation times by giving them visibility into their entire AppSec posture and application programming interfaces (APIs).
salestechstar.com

Celential.AI Appoints Wendi Zhang as VP of Business Development and Operations to Lead Strategic Growth and Help Close the Tech Talent Gap

Wendi Zhang, former Business Development and Partnerships leader at Google’s AI-focused fund Gradient Ventures and Google’s Devices & Services team, joins emerging recruiting tech startup Celential.ai. Despite layoffs dominating the headlines, recruiting budgets shrinking, and uncertain hiring plans, one thing remains ultimately true in the technical recruiting space:...

