Watch: Grove City vs. Slippery Rock high school football

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City is set to meet Slippery Rock in a rematch from last year’s district title tilt which went to the Eagles , 28-20.
Earlier in the year, Grove City got by Slippery Rock by a point (22-21) on Nathan Greer’s 13-yard touchdown catch. Followed by Hunter Hohman’s two-point conversion run to take the lead with 18 seconds remaining.
Friday, the Eagles will take the 8-mile trek down Route 173 to take on the Rockets for the opportunity to move on in the postseason.
“The excitement of being able to compete in a championship game and being able to play against a program that is, you know, a great rivalry and a rivalry built on respect. and we’ve had a lot of a lot of great games over the year. it’s it’s definitely a special and exciting time of the year,” said Grove City Head Coach Sam Mowrey.
“I think it’s just it’s going to be a battle because everyone I mean, we all know what we’re doing and they know what we’re doing. We know what they’re doing. and it’s just going to be a good game because we’re not trying to do anything new. and I assume they aren’t trying to do anything ,” said Grove City Senior running back Anthony Nemec.
The winner will play against either Central (10-2) or Clearfield (8-3) next week in the PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals.
PIAA Class 3A Football Playoffs
Grove City (8-3) vs. Slippery Rock (7-4), District 10 Championship
Central (10-2) vs. Clearfield (8-3)
Freeport (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (8-2), WPIAL Semifinal
Shady Side Academy (7-4) vs. Avonworth (10-1), WPIAL Semifinal
Neumann-Goretti (7-3) vs. Scranton Prep (9-3)
Northwestern Lehigh (10-2) vs. North Schuylkill (10-2), District 11 Championship
Loyalsock (11-1) vs. Danville (11-0), District 4 Championship
West Perry (11-1) vs. Wyomissing (11-0), District 3 Championship
High School Football Game of the Week
Friday, November 18, 2022 LIVE at 7 p.m. on MyYTV
(LIVE streamed on the WKBN app)
Slippery Rock (7-4) vs. Grove City (8-3) at Slippery Rock University
You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last 5 Meetings
Sept. 23, 2022 – Grove City, 22-21
Nov. 20, 2021 – Grove City, 28-20 (District 10 3A Championship)
Sept. 17, 2021 – Slippery Rock, 34-7
Oct. 9, 2020 – Slippery Rock, 17-14, OT
Sept. 18, 2020 – Grove City, 34-21
Last Meeting
-Hunter Hohman’s touchdown pass to Nathan Greer, followed by Hohman’s two-point run with 18 seconds left, gave Grove City a thrilling 22-21 win. Hohman passed for 126 yards and Anthony Nemec ran for a team-leading 92 stripes. Slippery Rock’s Maddox Allen gained 101 yards on the ground.
2022 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense : Grove City, 27.6; Slippery Rock, 24.8
Scoring Defens e: Slippery Rock, 20.3; Grove City, 22.5
Game Notes
-Last year, Grove City got by Slippery Rock, 28-20, in the District 10 3A Championship game from Slippery Rock University to move on to play Martinsburg Central in the quarterfinals.
-After a 1-2 start, Grove City has won seven of their last eight games including last week’s fourth quarter comeback against Sharon (22-21) to advance to the district title tilt.Hunter Hohman leads Grove City in playoff opener
-The Eagles have won 20 of their last 27 games. Grove City has won eight games or more in six of the last seven seasons.
-The Rockets began the season by winning their first three games before dropping four of their next six outings to finish the regular season with a 5-4 record. In the playoffs, Slippery Rock has averaged 34.5 points per game in their wins over Oil City and Hickory.Slippery Rock ends Hickory’s season
-Slippery Rock is seeking their first eight-win season since 2014 (11-1).Still perfect: Grove City handles Slippery Rock
-The Rockets last won the district crown in 2003 by topping Girard, 34-13, in the 2A Championship game.
