ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fl55d_0jCATcTH00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were called to the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday police responded to the 300 block of Water Street and recovered the body of an adult man.

MISSING: Springfield teen new in the area ran away from home Friday

The incident is being investigated as an unattended death by the department’s Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield

Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 35 minutes ago. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association. (Sponsored by...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

11 people displaced following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a scary morning for a family of eleven in Springfield when fire ripped through their house. Wednesday’s fire marked the eighth fire in the past eight days and the second fire this week to be determined an electrical malfunction fire. Springfield firefighters responded...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police

Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Body recovered from Chicopee River near Water St. in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have launched an unattended death investigation after they recovered a body from the Chicopee River near Water Street in Indian Orchard Tuesday morning. According to Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300-block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Battled Fire in Windsor Locks

Firefighters put out a fire at Ahlstrom on Canal Bank Road in Windsor Locks on Thursday. A Facebook post from the Windsor Locks Fire Department said they, along with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and Enfield Firefighters Local 3912, responded. The Warehouse Point Fire Department said in a post on...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WNYT

Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County

Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outages in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy