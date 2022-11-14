Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Please Bear With Me: It is TCU week
It was a rough night in Waco for the Baylor Bears as they were unable to score a touchdown in a 31-3 beating by the Kansas State Wildcats. It was an incredible turnout in a blackout themed game for the fans, but the team wasn't able to rise to the occasion.
lineups.com
TCU vs Baylor Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/19/22)
TCU visits Baylor in a huge rivalry game. TCU continues to prove people wrong and just beat Texas last week in a close game, while Baylor just lost in a blow out to Kansas State. This should be an interesting matchup that has College Football Playoff implications. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
baylorbears.com
‘BIG DOG ON CAMPUS’
(This is the 10th and final part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which have been posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. As the Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year in Texas and one...
ClutchPoints
4 reasons TCU will make College Football Playoff
TCU football continues to win. It does not matter who they play. They just win — every single time. Head coach Sonny Dykes, his staff, and the players are just able to find ways to get those duns. In their latest victory over the Texas Longhorns, the Horned Frogs officially clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship. That’s really awesome, but more than the conference, we feel that TCU football has the potential to have an even bigger national impact. Here we will discuss the four reasons why the TCU Horned Frogs will continue winning and make it to the College Football Playoff.
baylorbears.com
T&F Signs Six to 2023 Fall Class
WACO, Texas – Baylor track and field inked six to their 2023 fall signing class, head coach Michael Ford announced Thursday. "I am super excited about our early recruiting class," said Ford. "Coach (Brandon) Richards added three phenomenal female vaulters, led by Molly Haywood who is nationally ranked in the top-10. Coach (Ben) Dalton is amazing on securing Demario Prince, Yusuf Ali Abbas and Calisha Taylor to sign with us, too."
Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies
Jamaal Brown, an Ohio State University basketball standout in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died. He was 52.
baylorbears.com
SACE November Champions of the Month
WACO, Texas – Mackenzie Anthony (soccer), Jasmine Gryne (women's track & field), Josh White (football) and Langston Love (men's basketball) have been selected as the Student-Athlete Center for Excellence (SACE) November Champions of the Month. This award recognizes student-athletes who achieve their personal bests in the areas of academic...
baylorbears.com
Thompson Inks 13 to BSB's 2023 Signing Class
WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball inked 13 players to its 2023 signing class, as announced by head coach Mitch Thompson on Wednesday. Twelve of the incoming Bears hail from Texas, while one player represents The Netherlands. The group is a mix of six position players (one catcher, one first baseman, two infielders, one outfielder and one utility player), five pitchers (four left-handed, one right-handed) and two two-way players. All 13 signees will join the Bears prior to the spring 2024 season.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Cowgirls make statement by defeating state-ranked Cedar Hill
The Coppell girls basketball team is down by two in the second quarter when Coppell senior guard Macie Mercer dribbles around the perimeter of the three-point line searching for an open shot or pass. Unable to find one, she drives to the basket and takes her shot. The shot goes...
tcu360.com
Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January
Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
bdmag.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas
The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas
Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
Dallas ranked among best cities in the world along with other Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?. One report not only ranked Dallas in this...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
Flying Magazine
Remembering ‘Texas Raiders’
By now you have probably heard about the midair collision between a Bell P-63 Kingcobra and the B-17 Texas Raiders that took place the afternoon of November 12, 2022, during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow. The event, a product of the Commemorative Air Force, was something so many people looked...
klif.com
UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman
(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
Comments / 0