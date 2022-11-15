Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court.

Dustin Anderson, of New Port Richey, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court

Anderson has served as a Judge on the Pasco County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and his law degree from the University of Florida. Anderson fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Ley.

Guy Flowers, of Arcadia, to serve as Judge on the DeSoto County Court

Flowers has been the President of Flowers Law Firm since 2012. Previously, he served as an Associate at Keller Law Office and as Felony Division Chief at the Twelfth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. He received his bachelor’s degree from Barry University and his law degree from Stetson University. Flowers fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Danielle Brewer.

Dana Moss, of Sarasota, to serve as Judge on the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court

Moss has served as a Judge on the Sarasota County Court since January 2019. Previously, she served as Felony Division Chief at the Twelfth Circuit Public Defender’s Office. She received her bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and her law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. Moss fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Kimberly Bonner.