The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Member Of Paterson '230 Boys' Admits Selling Heroin-Laced Fentanyl That Killed User
A reputed member of a notorious Paterson street gang admitted in federal court in Newark on Wednesday that he sold fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a user. Authorities didn't identify the victim who they said died after ingesting drugs sold by Wyzier Peterson, 25. Peterson was among 17 reputed 230 Boys...
$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor
Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
Disassembled gun found in luggage, Indiana man arrested at Newark Airport
NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.
3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police
More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Police make arrests in theft of used cooking oil
PLAINS TWP. — Police on Monday charged two men from New Jersey with stealing used cooking oil from the Burger King fast food restaurant on North River Street. George Ramey Jr., 44, of Newark, and Terrence Antoine, 28 of Bloomfield, were arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of crime. They were unable to post $10,000 bail each and were committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
Brazen thieves swipe keys, cars from Holmdel residences Monday
Police in Holmdel are reminding homeowners to lock the doors to both their homes and their vehicles, after a series of break-ins.
Why is Holmdel a frequent target for high end auto theft?
HOLMDEL, NJ – Two more heigh end vehicle were stolen from homes in Holmdel on Monday, as the growing crime trend continues in the affluent suburban community. On Monday, a Porshe was stolen from the driveway of a home on Remmington Court. The key fob was left inside the vehicle. Later, brazen criminals entered a home on Ely Road and rummaged through the house, looking for the keys to a Range Rover. The thieves drove off with the homeowner’s Range Rover and Ford Pickup truck. The trend is continuing all over New Jersey but appears to be happening more in The post Why is Holmdel a frequent target for high end auto theft? appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look For Two Bearded Men
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men caught on surveillance camera on November 11. Police aren't saying that the men are suspects in anything, only that they want to identify the men in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can help the...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Police Issue Alert For Duo Accused Of Stealing Woman's Wallet At Massapequa Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet outside a Long Island store. The incident happened Monday, Sept. 19, in Massapequa in the Whole Foods parking lot, located on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the...
Suspects Arrested During Standoff With South Jersey Police
A Camden man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said. Two other suspects were arrested. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
NYPD parking agent attacked after issuing summons: video
According to police, the suspect pushed the agent to the ground and punched him multiples times.
Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket
SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
