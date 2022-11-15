HOLMDEL, NJ – Two more heigh end vehicle were stolen from homes in Holmdel on Monday, as the growing crime trend continues in the affluent suburban community. On Monday, a Porshe was stolen from the driveway of a home on Remmington Court. The key fob was left inside the vehicle. Later, brazen criminals entered a home on Ely Road and rummaged through the house, looking for the keys to a Range Rover. The thieves drove off with the homeowner’s Range Rover and Ford Pickup truck. The trend is continuing all over New Jersey but appears to be happening more in The post Why is Holmdel a frequent target for high end auto theft? appeared first on Shore News Network.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO