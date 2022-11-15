ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Daily Voice

$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor

Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police

More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Times Leader

Police make arrests in theft of used cooking oil

PLAINS TWP. — Police on Monday charged two men from New Jersey with stealing used cooking oil from the Burger King fast food restaurant on North River Street. George Ramey Jr., 44, of Newark, and Terrence Antoine, 28 of Bloomfield, were arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of crime. They were unable to post $10,000 bail each and were committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Why is Holmdel a frequent target for high end auto theft?

HOLMDEL, NJ – Two more heigh end vehicle were stolen from homes in Holmdel on Monday, as the growing crime trend continues in the affluent suburban community. On Monday, a Porshe was stolen from the driveway of a home on Remmington Court. The key fob was left inside the vehicle. Later, brazen criminals entered a home on Ely Road and rummaged through the house, looking for the keys to a Range Rover. The thieves drove off with the homeowner’s Range Rover and Ford Pickup truck. The trend is continuing all over New Jersey but appears to be happening more in The post Why is Holmdel a frequent target for high end auto theft? appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Shore News Network

Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket

SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ
Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

