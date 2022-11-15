Read full article on original website
Related
Streaming enters a new reality with a boom in sports and drive for profitability as fresh voices continue to break through with innovative storytelling on new platforms
Insider highlighted 12 media and entertainment figures who are driving and navigating these shifts.
Radio Ink
MundoNow Picks Wejebe for Audio Content Director
Bilingual and bicultural media platform MundoNow has hired Dafnne Wejebe away from Univision to serve as the company’s director of audio content. Wejebe will anchor the show Codice Criptico on MundoNow’s new Óyenos Audio podcast network, and will deliver bilingual content that “engages the listener to help Wejebe explore and solve all the mysteries of the world, including conspiracy theories, UFOs, past lives,” the afterlife and other paranormal topics, a spokesperson said.
ADCOLOR Unveils Additional Speakers and Programming for 2022 Conference
ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today unveiled additional details for its ADCOLOR 2022 Conference. With sessions spanning November 17 to 19, the three-day conference will include a wide range of speakers, topics and events embodying this year’s...
Comments / 0