Bilingual and bicultural media platform MundoNow has hired Dafnne Wejebe away from Univision to serve as the company’s director of audio content. Wejebe will anchor the show Codice Criptico on MundoNow’s new Óyenos Audio podcast network, and will deliver bilingual content that “engages the listener to help Wejebe explore and solve all the mysteries of the world, including conspiracy theories, UFOs, past lives,” the afterlife and other paranormal topics, a spokesperson said.

13 HOURS AGO