Android Headlines
MSI has some crazy good Black Friday deals on its laptops
Tis the season for shopping great deals on all things, and MSI is having some mega deals on a ton of laptops for Black Friday. Yes, we realize Black Friday is next week, but retailers are getting an early start on slashing prices, and that includes Amazon. Which is where you’ll find these deals.
Black Friday external hard drive deals 2022: Early offers and what you should expect
We've summarized everything you should expect from this year's Black Friday sales, and listed some early sales
Cyber Monday external hard drive deals 2022: what you need to know this year
Here's what to keep in mind for Cyber Monday external hard drive sales this year
Seagate claims Mach.2-enabled Exos 2X18 is the world's fastest hard disk
Forward-looking: The new Exos 2X18 hard drives improve on the already impressive specs of the Exos 2X14 units. Using the Mach.2 multi-actuator solution, the 2X18 brings the humble magnetic storage technology closer to sequential data rates only seen in SATA SSD drives. Who said traditional magnetic hard disks are dead?...
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro 1TB, $70 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This earlyBlack Friday deal offers the lowest price we've seen on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with the upgraded M1 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU chip and a 1TB SSD. Plus, save $70 on three years of AppleCare.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Walmart Black Friday deals LIVE — AirPods Pro $159, $79 HP Chromebook and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are coming in by the minute. Here are the best early sales worth shopping now.
LG C2 OLED is lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
Grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for $1,346 at Amazon right now.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
TechRadar
It's finally happened - a PS5 SSD under $100
You've read that right: we've now finally got a PS5 SSD available well under the $100 mark, with the Adata Premium model specifically made for the system itself. This is a true rarity in the storage world, so it's not an opportunity to miss out on. You'll want to act...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Intel Core i9-12900K is now 29 percent off on Amazon
With overclocking records of up to 8 GHz, the Intel Core i9-12900K is one of Intel's most popular processors. This 10 nm LGA 1700 chip comes unlocked and has 8 performance and 8 efficiency cores, 30 MB Intel Smart Cache memory, and single-core boost speeds of up to 5.2 GHz. After applying the discount, Amazon is now selling it for US$499.88.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
Black Friday PS5 deals live blog: the best early offers on PS5 consoles, games, SSDs and controllers
The best PS5 deals have already started to appear even though Black Friday doesn't begin in earnest until 25 November (though Amazon UK has gone rogue and is kicking things off from midnight tonight). This means if you're looking for PS5 deals on PlayStation 5 consoles, PS5 games and PS5 controllers now is a great time to start looking.
PC Magazine
Where Can You Buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 on Launch Day?
UPDATE 11/16: As expected, a number of retailers quickly sold out on Wednesday morning. Later in the day, Nvidia confirmed it would continue inviting select consumers to buy GeForce RTX 4000 graphics cards directly from the company through a new pilot system. Original Story:. If you plan on buying Nvidia’s...
Digital Trends
Black Friday: Level up your gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $500
If you’re scratching your head on how to build a PC from scratch, or at least what parts you should pick, the GPU tends to be the hardest to decide on because there are so many options across Nvidia and AMD. Luckily, there are some standout cards, and if you’re looking to build a mid-range gaming PC, the RTX 3070 is a great Nvidia GPU to pick, especially given this deal from Walmart that brings it down to $500 from its regular $700 price.
ZDNet
SSD vs HDD: What's the difference, and which should you buy?
Data storage continues to be a battle between the incumbent HDD (Hard Disk Drive) and the SSD (Solid State Drive). But on first blush, it might seem like the newer, faster SSDs are far better suited for every task than HDDs, and that there's no reason to consider HDDs anymore.
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
The best wireless keyboard deals in November 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
The best budget laptops in 2022
It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
