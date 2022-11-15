Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO