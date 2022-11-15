Read full article on original website

World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role
Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
markerzone.com
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors
Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
Cardinals: Former MLB GM calls Jordan Walker a superstar for 2023
Cardinals’ Jordan Walker has caught the eye of those nationally and could be a superstar as early as 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals are on the hunt for a big bat to add to their lineup in 2023, and former MLB GM Jim Bowden believes that top prospect Jordan Walker will be that next season.
Yardbarker
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have started the season at a very low point when they went down 22 points to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. However, the team fought back and pulled off an incredible win as the perfect statement opening to a season that has been really good for the Suns.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane on Marian Hossa: ‘A Perfect Hockey Player'
Patrick Kane on Marian Hossa: 'A perfect hockey player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks are officially going to raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters on Sunday, and it'll be the first number retired from the three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Yardbarker
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
ESPN
Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0
CHICAGO -- — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
The Cardinals would make a huge mistake signing these starting pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals may decide to spend money on a starting pitcher this offseason, but signing any of these players would be a major mistake. With money to spend this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals may find themselves handing out some pretty big contracts. Even though fans would love them to spend money, who they spend it on matters a lot.
Yardbarker
Blues shoot down Blackhawks for 4th straight win
Ryan O'Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and assist as the St. Louis Blues defeated the host Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to four games. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Blues, and has started each game...
Browns-Bills Game Moved to Detroit
Cleveland and Buffalo will square off at Ford Field to avoid blizzard conditions in western New York.
