Saint Louis, MO

Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role

Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson

Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL

When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL

After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors

Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0

CHICAGO -- — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
Blues shoot down Blackhawks for 4th straight win

Ryan O'Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and assist as the St. Louis Blues defeated the host Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to four games. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Blues, and has started each game...
