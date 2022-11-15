Read full article on original website
Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace
One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
Enter to Win Admission to Christmas in Color at Bandimere Speedway
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. CHRISTMAS IN COLOR. Arapahoe Fairgrounds, Bandimere Speedway, and WaterWorld. November 18, 2022–January 1, 2023. 6:00-10:00 PM Nightly.
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
Choose from faux, flower, and even pre-lit Christmas wreaths and garlands to dress your door and decorate your home this year.
Best Christmas wall decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are your walls looking a little bare this holiday season? Then you need some Christmas wall decor ideas. Wall decor is often overlooked but can be a fun addition to your collection of Christmas decorations. With everything from posters to neon signs available, it can be difficult to pick your favorite items. But considering things like the size of the space you’re looking to decorate can make the selection process easier.
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula
‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
Church Farm School to Host 97th Annual Christmas Pageant on Dec. 11
Image via Church Farm School. In 1924, Church Farm School founder and headmaster The Rev. Charles Wesley Shreiner adapted the popular play, “Why the Chimes Rang,” into a dramatic pantomime performed by CFS students in period costumes and accompanied by seasonal organ and choral music. A tradition — simply referred to as “Pageant” by the school community and the generations of local families who have attended each year — was born.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
10 dazzling Christmas light displays around the USA
Holiday season heralds glittering and sparkling red and green lights all around. Elaborate decorations are one of the many ways to celebrate and whether you’re a family that treks to different places in search of these Christmas light displays or you like to see the pictures online, there’s nothing quite like Christmastime decor.
Whidbey Holiday Events Guide
This guide is sponsored by "Winter Wonderland", a FREE event experience. produced by the Children's Museum of Skagit County and the City of Burlington\. The Children's Museum of Skagit County invites you to a free “Winter Wonderland” at The Shoppes at Burlington, December 2-4. There will be indoor...
CHERISH SWISSOTEL FAMILY MOMENTS THIS FESTIVE SEASON 2022
Letters to Santa Counting down to Christmas, guests can send special messages, good thoughts, wishes and love this Christmas. Let the Swissotel Elves help to deliver “Letters to Santa” from a special letterbox located in the lobby, as a lucky participant gets a chance to win an exciting gift daily.
Register Now for Thanksgiving and Christmas Camp at Pony Tales
Pony Tales is offering Thanksgiving Camp and Christmas Camp this holiday season. Pony Tales is a great opportunity for kids to stay engaged, learn something new and connect with animals and friends while they are out of school. Since 1983, Pony Tales has offered riding lessons, ponies for birthday parties,...
