ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tcu360.com

Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques

If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas

Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts Yellowstone Cast as Season 5 Premieres

The drama Yellowstone debuted its fifth season on the Paramount Network Monday night, and Fort Worth was a big part of it. Director, writer, producer, star, co-creator and Texan Taylor Sheridan brought his cast to Cowtown to premiere the new season of his smash hit series about a ranching family in Montana.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worthians Kirk Franklin, T Bone Burnett earn GRAMMY nominations … again

Fort Worthians Kirk Franklin and T Bone Burnett landed on the GRAMMY nominees list yet again. Franklin is a frequent flier in the award’s gospel and contemporary Christian categories. Since 1996, the Fort Worth native has been nominated for 27 GRAMMYs and won 16. He’ll have the chance to take home three more for his work with Maverick City Music in the following categories: Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song, and Best Gospel Album.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Taylor Sheridan Brought the Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere to Fort Worth

Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole Sheridan arrive at the premiere for Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 5 at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount). While you and over 14 million others tuned in to the ratings-shattering season five premiere...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie

The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy