Seahawks ready to go ‘right back at it’ after loss to Bucs in Munich, Pete Carroll says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll has one issue with Seahawks’ game in Germany
Pete Carroll is one of several prominent NFL figures who have expressed concern over the condition of playing surfaces this season, and he was not happy with the field in Germany, either. Players had a difficult time keeping their footing during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay...
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
Last time Seattle had a bye this late it was also leading the NFC West at the time. That 2013 season ended with Super Bowl rings.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks mailbag: Where will Tre Brown fit in the defense?
The Seahawks have a bye this week. But the Seahawks Twitter mailbag never rests. So let’s get to it, with questions this week about what happened in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, where Tre Brown may fit in the defense and more. Q: @champion891971 asked: Will Tre Brown be...
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll calls Munich field conditions a 'nightmare,' but equal
Figuratively speaking, the Seahawks didn’t find their footing against the Buccaneers until the fourth quarter in Sunday’s five-point loss. In a much more literal sense Seattle’s players had an awful time with the playing surface at Allianz Arena, a venue with a dayjob as a soccer stadium.
Yardbarker
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
Yakima Herald Republic
Why Kraken fans’ anger after late collapse is a good thing
The messages came fast and furious on Twitter, email and via online story comments Sunday night: Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy needs to go. Sure, the take was extreme, and believe me, Soucy isn’t going anyplace as one of the steadier Kraken blue liners. But beyond my shock at the venom directed Soucy’s way for his ill-advised late penalty that cost the Kraken a regulation win Sunday against Winnipeg came the realization this represented a potential turning point for his team.
Yakima Herald Republic
From Penix to Davis: Inside one of the most memorable throws, catches and runs in Husky history
It was the most memorable throw, catch and run in recent Husky history …. Necessitated, in part, by a cataclysmic mistake. Trailing 31-27 with 14:35 left in the fourth quarter Saturday, Michael Penix Jr. took a snap under center at the Oregon 1-yard line. He faked a hand off to running back Cameron Davis, rolled right and saw an absence of open space.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:49 p.m. EST
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a witness told police the University of Virginia student suspected of opening fire on fellow students as they returned by bus from a field trip targeted specific victims. The prosecutor gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night during the suspect's first court appearance Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington men land Wesley Yates III, four-star recruit and Quincy Pondexter’s cousin
A big assist from Quincy Pondexter helped the Washington men’s basketball team land four-star prospect Wesley Yates III, who is one of the highest-rated recruits in Husky history. Yates, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, is ranked No. 37 on ESPN’s Top 100 list. The Beaumont, Texas, native spurned offers...
Comments / 0