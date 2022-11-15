Read full article on original website
Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child
A police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice.James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same child following less than a day of deliberation by jurors at Cambridge Crown Court.The bearded defendant, formerly of Bishop’s Stortford, was found guilty of four counts of rape, four of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.He...
IOPC investigating nine armed police officers accused of ‘racist’ and discriminatory conversations
Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told
A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
Police officers get jail terms over WhatsApp group featuring Wayne Couzens
Two Metropolitan Police officers who shared “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens have been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment – but granted bail ahead of an appeal.Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 46, were members of a chat group called “Bottle and Stoppers” on the encrypted platform with Couzens, 49, before he murdered Sarah Everard.Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how they joked about raping a female colleague, talked about tasering children and people with disabilities, and displayed racist views in the group in 2019.The messages were discovered after then serving Met officer Couzens kidnapped,...
Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman
A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman. James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday. Officers were called because of concerns about a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week. They were called at around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said. Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.He...
Former Metropolitan Police officer jailed for stealing money from station safe
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed for 10 months for stealing £1,500 from a safe at an east London police station.Bradley Francis, 35, resigned as a police constable as he was to face a misconduct hearing, after his theft from the safe at Stoke Newington police station in April was uncovered.He gave no reaction as Judge Martin Griffith, sentencing at London’s Southwark Crown Court, told him that no officer should “consider themselves above the law”.Francis had lost his career, marriage and home for a “ridiculous” theft at a time when his family would have stepped in to help...
Police probe after Dundee listed building set on fire
A listed building has been destroyed after a "reckless and dangerous act" of fireraising, police said. Crews battled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop in Dundee for nine hours after the alarm was raised at about 18:00 on Saturday. Detectives confirmed the fire was being treated as wilful...
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Suspect in Buffalo grocery shooting that killed 10 expected to plead guilty
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in a racially motivated shooting spree at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket intends to plead guilty to murder and other charges next week, a lawyer for families of some of the victims said on Thursday.
Second suspect arrested in Bedfordshire double murder investigation
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two men and the attempted murder of a third after a triple stabbing in Bedfordshire on Sunday.Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and of attempted murder on Tuesday.It comes after police arrested another man, who remains in custody, on suspicion of the same offences on Monday.Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle in Tithe Farm Road, in Houghton Regis, at 1.18am on Sunday.Emergency services found three men with stab wounds...
Newcastle stabbing: boy, 14, dies six days after altercation
Fourteen people arrested in connection with attack on Gordon Gault
Man, 50, critically ill after Glasgow street disturbance
A 50-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a disturbance in Glasgow, police said. The incident, which also left a 39-year-old man with serious injuries, is being treated as attempted murder. Officers said both men were discovered in Priesthill Crescent, Priesthill, after the alarm was raised at around...
Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe
Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but...
Aberdare: Park Lane School teachers cleared of assault charges
Staff at a special needs school accused of assaulting severely autistic pupils have been found not guilty. Mandy Hodges, 50, and Laura Murphy, 33, denied seven counts of assault by beating and cruelty to a child under 16 against boys aged eight, nine and 10. The court previously heard how...
