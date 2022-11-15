Las Vegas and Reno and midterm-election cliffhanger headlines — that’s more or less the sum of what many Americans know about Nevada. In The Great Basin, New York-based filmmaker Chivas DeVinck (The Poets) zeroes in on a section of the state’s vast rural stretches and a few of the hardy locals. With their connection to the land and their never-ending contest with the elements, these are people who are often romanticized as salt-of-the-earth emblems and, at least as often, excluded from the larger social conversation. Anyone who’s driven Nevada’s so-called Loneliest Road in America or some other soul-testing stretch of asphalt...

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO