BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 13 Lehigh will leave the Lehigh Valley for the first time this season as the Mountain Hawks head to western Pennsylvania to battle No. 17 Pitt Saturday night at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers will be the third top 20-ranked opponent for Lehigh in its first five duals. Lehigh split a pair of duals against Oklahoma foes in two separate Bethlehem locations last weekend. The Mountain Hawks fell to No. 11 Oklahoma State 25-6 inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall, but then came back to defeat Oklahoma 24-17 at Liberty High School as part of Journeymen WrangleMania. Lehigh posted bonus wins in the final three bouts to erase a 17-9 deficit. First-year heavyweight Nathan Taylor clinched the victory with a pin of 17th-ranked Josh Heindselman in the final bout of the dual.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO