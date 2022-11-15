Read full article on original website
Part of Hudson Street will close Thursday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closure on tap Thursday in Ithaca. The 200 block of Hudson Street will close between Pleasant and Prospect Streets to install water and sewer service to an apartment building. Pleasant and Prospect Streets will remain open. There will be no water service interruption during the work. It happens from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Homer woman faces grand larceny charge
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
Trumansburg receives award for its comprehensive plan
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County village is receiving recognition for its future goals. Trumansburg recently won an award from the Upstate New York chapter of the American Planning Association. It honors T-Burg’s comprehensive plan, which includes recommendations on climate change and affordable housing. Village Mayor Rordan...
Tioga County man pleads guilty, could face life in prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty in United States District Court. 33-year-old Joseph Swansbrough, of Willseyville, was convicted of attempted enticement and coercion of a minor in the Northern District of New York Tuesday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old in September and October of 2021 in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts. He also admitted to traveling to a pre-arranged place in Broome County with intent to engage in sexual acts with the 10-year-old on October 12, 2021. Officials say Swansbrough was arrested when he arrived at the location and found in possession of candy he had promised to the child.
Homer Police warn about phone scam
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a phone scam in Homer. Homer Police say a person received a call from someone claiming to be an officer with the Federal Trade Commission. The scammer provided a phony name and badge number and asked the victim to withdraw funds and give their social security number to settle an arrest warrant. Authorities say never give out information over the phone, and no government or law enforcement agency will ever call asking for money.
Cornell receives large grant to study cancer prevention
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell researchers are developing vaccines that could possibly prevent cancer. The National Cancer Institute has granted the university $5.7 million to help with experiments. The Cornell Chronicle reports the vaccines will use the same type of technology as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19.
