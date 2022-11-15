Read full article on original website
Randy Wiseman
WILMINGTON—Randy Ray Wiseman, 69, "the dancing man," of Wilmington, formerly of Braceville passed away unexpectedly in his home on Nov. 12. He was born Jan. 27, 1953 in Joliet to Harry and Geraldine Wiseman. Randy was a polite child, a good student who excelled academically, often receiving honors as valedictorian. He was nick-named "the tooth" in high school due to his wisdom in history, science and many other subjects and topics. He was also into sports, especially baseball, which, as a young adult, he coached the Braceville Little League team, umpired and coached the GSW High School baseball team. He also took the opportunity to do sports announcing on Morris radio, briefly, and was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks. At age 20, Randy took custody of his brother and sister when they were just 6 and 8 years old and enthusiastically raised them into adulthood as if they were his very own, although he never married or had children of his own.
Robert Neises
WILMINGTON—Robert "Bobby" Neises, 57 of Wilmington, passed away of natural causes, way too soon on, Nov. 13, 2022 at his home. Born Sept. 21, 1965 in Chicago, Robert Edward was a son of Joseph Edward and Floy Jean (Pennington) Neises. He was raised in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and graduated from Curie High School with the class of 1984. Following graduation, Bobby entered into the United States Army, where he honorably served stateside (1984-1987).
Robert Kahler
WILMINGTON— Robert I. Kahler, 89, of the Wilmington area, passed away on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2022 at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, AR. Bob was born May 12, 1933 in Joliet, to Irving and Mabel Kahler. He was raised in the Wilmington area and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and many friends. After graduating Wilmington High School, he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War aboard the USS Henrico. When he returned to Wilmington after his service, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Nugent Kahler. They were married July 1957 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington and together they raised four daughters in the Custer Park and Neosho, MO area. In both areas Bob and his family raised rabbits, poultry and huge gardens. He was a very hard working man in the construction field and he was very proud of the many buildings he had supervised in the local area.
Rockford area football players earn All-State honors from IHSFCA
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State picks for the 2022 season. Several of our Rockford area players were selected. Here is a complete list of those who were honored. CLASS 1AOL/DL-Henry Engel-Sr. Lena-WinslowRB/DL-Johnny Kobler-Sr. ForrestonRB/LB-Gunar Lobdell-Sr. Lena-Winslow(Honorable Mention)OL/DL-Casey DeVries-Sr. ForrestonRB/DL-Gage Dunker-Jr. Lena-Winslow CLASS 2ANo local athletes selected CLASS […]
COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson
Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
Who’s the Richest Celebrity from Illinois? He’s Afraid of Snakes
I guessed who the richest celebrity was from Illinois and I got it completely wrong. I can give you two hints, but you'll probably only need one. He's afraid of snakes. AOL just shared the list of the richest celebrity from each state. The key word is "from" and not "is". When it comes to Illinois, the man who has more riches than any other is famous for a character with a state in his name and it's not Illinois, it's Indiana.
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
Indiana man on the hook for 2,600 pounds of imported catfish, pleads guilty
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Tuesday that an Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois without a permit.
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Hunters get set for firearm deer season in Illinois
The Illinois deer harvest has been remarkable stable for the past decade. Since 2012, deer hunters in Illinois have harvested between 145,000-162,000 deer each year. There is no reason to believe there will be any deviation from those numbers in 2022. “If you look overall, I think we stay pretty...
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For
There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking
HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
