FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nwi.life
The City of Portage will welcome the holiday season with a day full of activities on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Portage Department of Parks & Recreation will kick off the day hosting its Annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.Some 70 vendors will be available during the show. There is no admission fee, however visitors are asked to bring a...
nwi.life
Indiana RDA Board Member Africa Tarver works for her community
A lifetime resident of Hammond, Africa Tarver spends her days working for the city of Hammond and uses some of her valuable time to support the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). As the Hammond appointee to the Indiana RDA Board of Directors, Tarver sees the large benefit that the Indiana...
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
nwi.life
Experience scenic landscapes while keeping close to the heart of Valpo with The Brooks at Vale Park
Attracting builders like Sublime Homes, O’Connor Builders, Inc., and Steiner Homes, The Brooks at Vale Park is a development which will result in 245 new homes in Valparaiso with scenic landscapes. “You get this great topography; you’ve got the rolling hills, you’ve got the creeks, you’ve got the two...
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Announces Holiday Events
Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
nwi.life
Korellis reroofs Crown Point High School as part of multi-million dollar expansion, renovation project
Schools across the Region are always at work upgrading and expanding their facilities, improving the quality-of-life for students and teachers and making room for growing populations. Crown Point High School is undergoing one of the more visible upgrades – a multi-million dollar overhaul adding classrooms, athletic facilities, and a new roof.
nwi.life
VNA Hospice NWI hosts its celebration of veterans event
VNA Hospice NWI held its annual celebration of veterans on Friday, November 11 in Valparaiso. VNA Hospice is a not-for-profit center that provides hospice and palliative care and serves all of Lake, Porter, La Porte, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties and has been a level five with the We Honor Veterans Program since January 2021.
Gary school students place third in Spell Bowl competition
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- For the first time in years, Gary school students returned to the Spell Bowl and showed they can spell victory.The students come from Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams Elementary. They took third place among 15 teams in the spell bowl this week in Merrillville.One team member spells words during each round. Winning teams have the highest cumulative score.Teachers say the students are already talking about next year's competition.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System symposium gets to heart of matter
The leading cause of death in the U.S. is heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Northwest Indiana, in particular, has some of the highest rates of heart disease in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Improving those rates was the goal...
WNDU
Free Thanksgiving turkey pickup available for Michiana families in need
(WNDU) - Our distribution list for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge is here!. Turkey distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21. The turkeys are free of charge, first come first served, and while supplies last. It is limited to one turkey per household. Distribution...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County jeweler, shot during July robbery, closing store after nearly a century in business
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn jeweler is reportedly calling it quits, closing his store after nearly a century in business. The owner of Reichman Jewelers was shot in July during a violent armed robbery. He told the Oak Lawn Patch that the bullet is still in his chest.
WGNtv.com
Griffith man pleads guilty to stocking more than 2,600 pounds of catfish into suburban lake
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators determined Sullivan imported more 2,600 pounds of catfish into...
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Erin Hawkins
Director of Social Emotional Learning for Valparaiso Community Schools, Erin Hawkins has been immersed in education for a long time now. She’s been in multiple positions since 2001, adapting to the times as they come. Hawkins grew up in La Porte, which is where she, too, took her first...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center recertified for complex obstetric, perinatal care
The Indiana State Department of Health recertified Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center as a Level III obstetric and neonatal Level of Care facility. Level III hospitals are equipped to care for complex maternal medical conditions and obstetric complications as well as infants requiring neonatal intensive care. “I...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains
The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
nwi.life
Hammond’s 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. has announced the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony to kick off the Holiday season will be held on Friday, November 25 in front of Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Avenue. New this year, kids’ crafts beginning at 5:00 P.M. until 5:45 P.M. inside City Hall and...
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
fox32chicago.com
Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City
CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
Too Many Animals, Not Enough Donations at Suburban Shelter Lead to Calls for Help
For almost 70 years, Hinsdale Humane Society has devoted itself to helping others in need, but now the shelter is in need of help itself. JoAnn McGuinness, the treasurer and a board member of the society, says that there is an "animal welfare crisis" unfolding in the U.S. “Everyone is...
