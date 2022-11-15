ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

nwi.life

Indiana RDA Board Member Africa Tarver works for her community

A lifetime resident of Hammond, Africa Tarver spends her days working for the city of Hammond and uses some of her valuable time to support the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). As the Hammond appointee to the Indiana RDA Board of Directors, Tarver sees the large benefit that the Indiana...
HAMMOND, IN
max983.net

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
panoramanow.com

Crown Point Announces Holiday Events

Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

VNA Hospice NWI hosts its celebration of veterans event

VNA Hospice NWI held its annual celebration of veterans on Friday, November 11 in Valparaiso. VNA Hospice is a not-for-profit center that provides hospice and palliative care and serves all of Lake, Porter, La Porte, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties and has been a level five with the We Honor Veterans Program since January 2021.
VALPARAISO, IN
CBS Chicago

Gary school students place third in Spell Bowl competition

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- For the first time in years, Gary school students returned to the Spell Bowl and showed they can spell victory.The students come from Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams Elementary. They took third place among 15 teams in the spell bowl this week in Merrillville.One team member spells words during each round. Winning teams have the highest cumulative score.Teachers say the students are already talking about next year's competition.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System symposium gets to heart of matter

The leading cause of death in the U.S. is heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Northwest Indiana, in particular, has some of the highest rates of heart disease in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Improving those rates was the goal...
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Erin Hawkins

Director of Social Emotional Learning for Valparaiso Community Schools, Erin Hawkins has been immersed in education for a long time now. She’s been in multiple positions since 2001, adapting to the times as they come. Hawkins grew up in La Porte, which is where she, too, took her first...
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains

The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Hammond’s 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony

Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. has announced the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony to kick off the Holiday season will be held on Friday, November 25 in front of Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Avenue. New this year, kids’ crafts beginning at 5:00 P.M. until 5:45 P.M. inside City Hall and...
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City

CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
CALUMET CITY, IL

