Substitute Ohi Omoijuanfo made light of Erling Haaland’s absence as Norway struck late to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in Dublin.Omoijuanfo snatched the visitors victory with his first senior international goal at the Aviva Stadium after Alan Browne had cancelled out Leo Ostigard’s opener.It was a kick in the teeth for Stephen Kenny’s men, who had rallied after a pedestrian first half to look the team more likely to win the game after the break.They will head for Malta on Sunday knowing there are issues to address before they open their Euro 2024 campaign in March with a daunting...

