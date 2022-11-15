Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Diana Shipping (DSX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Diana Shipping (DSX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Up 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC). Shares have added about 7.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Truist Financial Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR). Shares have lost about 2.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. due...
NASDAQ
Cenovus (CVE) Shares Gain 2.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE shares have gained 2.6% despite reporting lower-than-expected third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2, before the opening bell. The upward price movement can be attributed to the company’s debt-management abilities and a strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Q3 Results. Cenovus reported third-quarter earnings per...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
NASDAQ
Cisco's (CSCO) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Cisco Systems CSCO reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 4.9% year over year. Revenues increased 5.7% year over year to $13.63 billion and beat the consensus mark by 2.32%. Cisco’s fiscal first-quarter results...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Up 24.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). Shares have added about 24.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Paychex (PAYX) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Paychex, Inc. PAYX has grown meaningfully over the years by providing industry-leading service and technology solutions to its clients and their employees. Its solid business model, diversified products and services, and strategic acquisitions have boosted its top-line growth. Revenues witnessed a five-year (2016-2021) CAGR of 6.5%. Higher revenues are likely to expand margins and increase profitability in the long run.
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
NASDAQ
ETFs to Tap as Cisco Tops Fiscal Q1 Earnings
Tech prime Cisco Systems CSCO cheered investors with first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The networking giant beat on both earnings and revenues, and offered an encouraging revenue guidance for the current quarter. Cisco also raised its fiscal-year revenue outlook. Cisco shares spiked as much as 5% at the close in after...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
As a leader in payments processing, Mastercard should greatly benefit from the shift toward alternative payments.
NASDAQ
Home Depot (HD) Beats on Sales & Earnings in Q3, Retains View
The Home Depot, Inc. HD has posted better-than-expected earnings and sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The company’s results have benefitted from strong growth in project-related categories across the business. HD gained from continued strong demand for home improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments. HD reiterated the guidance for fiscal 2022.
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 17, 2022 : AMAT, PANW, ROST, KEYS, WSM, GLOB, UGI, WWD, POST, GPS, DLB, BRBR
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 11.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 17, 2022 : BABA, NTES, BJ, M, NJR, KSS, BRC, WB, CAMT, CLBT, DOLE, BV
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 6.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 13.33 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.
