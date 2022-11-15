Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Coke or Pepsi
In today's video, I will break down both The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock to determine which is the better buy right now. Both stocks are consistent dividend payers, being Dividend Kings, but one is trading at a more reasonable valuation. Check out this short...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
As a leader in payments processing, Mastercard should greatly benefit from the shift toward alternative payments.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.11), with the stock changing hands as low as $18.29 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Paychex (PAYX) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Paychex, Inc. PAYX has grown meaningfully over the years by providing industry-leading service and technology solutions to its clients and their employees. Its solid business model, diversified products and services, and strategic acquisitions have boosted its top-line growth. Revenues witnessed a five-year (2016-2021) CAGR of 6.5%. Higher revenues are likely to expand margins and increase profitability in the long run.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Add Radian Group (RDN) to Your Kitty
Radian Group Inc. RDN has been in investors’ good books on the back of higher persistency, strong-performing real estate services, asset management, valuation products and sufficient liquidity. Earnings Surprise History. Radian Group has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the...
Earnings Previews: Lowe’s, Target, TJX, Zim Integrated Shipping
Here is a look at what analysts expect to hear when these four companies report quarterly results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock to Your Portfolio
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with its solid international exposure, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds related to higher consolidation in the healthcare industry and the lack of direct sales and marketing capabilities persist.
