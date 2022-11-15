ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fishstripes.com

Can Victor Mesa Jr. solve Marlins’ million-dollar problem?

During the last five years, the Marlins have tried everything to address the center field position. When initiating their rebuild by trading away star hitters, they sought standout athletes in return. Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna begot Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Magneuris Sierra. In October 2018, new ownership distinguished...
MIAMI, FL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Sheds Some Light on Contract Conversations with LA

Former Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels earlier this week, turning down the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer the Dodgers had extended. Anderson got a three-year, $39 million deal from Anaheim, and there were reports that while the Dodgers were interested in having the All-Star lefty back on a multi-year contract, they weren’t willing to go to three years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mark Prior on the Loss of Tyler Anderson in Free Agency

Tyler Anderson led the Dodgers in innings pitched in 2022 and finished fifth in the National League in ERA, bring an unexpected steadiness to a starting rotation that had a lot more volatility than they might have expected. Only Anderson and Julio Urias remained healthy all season, with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Andrew Heaney all missing significant time with injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer

In not so shocking news, Trea Turner has officially declined the Dodgers qualifying offer of $19.65 million and will remain a free agent. Turner was expected to make huge money this offseason and the Dodgers will now enter a bidding war with other teams expected to offer Turner contracts in the $300 million range.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future

Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Finishes as Runner-Up for Manager of the Year

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has finished as the runner-up for the 2022 National League Manager of the Year Award. Roberts led the Dodgers to a franchise-record 111 wins in 2022, in one of the most dominant regular seasons in MLB history. The Dodgers finished in a tie with the 1936 Yankees for the fourth-best run differential all-time since the beginning of the 20th century at +334 and finished with the second-best record in NL history (only trailing the 1906 Cubs who won 116 games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Camden Chat

Orioles free agent target: Willson Contreras

Mike Elias’s promise of “liftoff” for the Orioles this offseason has fans giddy about which players the club might pursue. Could it be an elite starting pitcher? Could it be a slugging first baseman? An outfielder, a relief pitcher, or one of the many star shortstops on the market? The Orioles could find a spot for nearly any player on their roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Select Four Players

The Dodgers have selected catcher Diego Cartaya, infielder Michael Busch and outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca to the 40-man roster, per a team announcement. That quartet is now protected from being taken in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. It’s a notable group to join the 40-man roster. Cartaya,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Brings Home Prized Internet Award

Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw had an incredible 2022 season. He made his first-ever All-Star game start at Dodger Stadium in front of Dodger fans and was lights-out when he was on the mound. Every year, PitchingNinja gives out an award for the lowest, highest and slowest strikeout in the year, and the winner for the lowest pitch called for a strikeout was announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander Could Be in LA’s Sights if Tyler Anderson Walks

The Dodgers have some question marks in the starting pitching department this offseason. They had three lefty starters hit free agency last week, and while Clayton Kershaw is coming back and they’re probably fine with Andrew Heaney heading elsewhere, Tyler Anderson’s decision on the qualifying offer is pending and will go a long way in steering L.A.’s approach to their starting pitching.
LOS ANGELES, CA
