Diamondbacks trade for power reliever, add 4 others to 40-man roster
The Diamondbacks acquired right-hander Carlos Vargas from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, adding the sort of flame-throwing reliever that General Manager Mike Hazen had targeted entering the offseason. Vargas, 23, possesses a fastball that sits around 98 mph and touches triple digits. He pairs it with a wipeout slider in...
fishstripes.com
Can Victor Mesa Jr. solve Marlins’ million-dollar problem?
During the last five years, the Marlins have tried everything to address the center field position. When initiating their rebuild by trading away star hitters, they sought standout athletes in return. Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna begot Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Magneuris Sierra. In October 2018, new ownership distinguished...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts on Managing Struggling Star Players
The Dodgers won 111 games in the 2022 regular season, their best record in franchise history and the best record by a National League team in over a century. For that, 17 of 30 voters for Manager of the Year thought Dave Roberts was one of the three best managers in the league. The other 13? Who knows.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Tyler Anderson Accepts Qualifying Offer
The Dodgers had three left-handed starting pitchers hit free agency last week. Clayton Kershaw is coming back, although that hasn’t been officially announced by the team yet, and Andrew Heaney is likely heading elsewhere. That just leave Tyler Anderson, who made his first All-Star team in 2022 and had by far his best season in the big leagues.
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Agrees To 3-Year Deal With Angels
A nightmare start to the off-season as Tyler Anderson, who was given a qualifying offer from the Dodgers, has decided to accept a multi-year deal with the Angels. Anderson joins a promising Angels unit looking to turn the franchise around while the Dodgers now have a new hole to fill.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes on What Makes Julio Urias So Special
In 2021, Julio Urias was the only 20-game winner in MLB. In 2022, he was somehow even better, leading the National League with a 2.16 ERA. Despite his dominant season, eight Cy Young voters didn’t even think Urias was one of the five best pitchers in the NL, leading to his third-place finish in the Cy Young race.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Sheds Some Light on Contract Conversations with LA
Former Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels earlier this week, turning down the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer the Dodgers had extended. Anderson got a three-year, $39 million deal from Anaheim, and there were reports that while the Dodgers were interested in having the All-Star lefty back on a multi-year contract, they weren’t willing to go to three years.
Dodgers News: Two Prospects Take Home Final Weekly Honors at AFL
The Dodgers prospects showed out once again as the final week of the Arizona Fall League comes to a close. In recognition of their efforts, pitcher Emmet Sheehan and outfielder Jose Ramos were rewarded with the hitter and pitcher of the week honors for there respective positions (via MLB). Sheehan...
Dodgers News: Mark Prior on the Loss of Tyler Anderson in Free Agency
Tyler Anderson led the Dodgers in innings pitched in 2022 and finished fifth in the National League in ERA, bring an unexpected steadiness to a starting rotation that had a lot more volatility than they might have expected. Only Anderson and Julio Urias remained healthy all season, with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Andrew Heaney all missing significant time with injuries.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer
In not so shocking news, Trea Turner has officially declined the Dodgers qualifying offer of $19.65 million and will remain a free agent. Turner was expected to make huge money this offseason and the Dodgers will now enter a bidding war with other teams expected to offer Turner contracts in the $300 million range.
Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future
Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
Trea Turner Rumors: Baseball Expert Predicts Angels Sign Former Dodgers Shortstop
For the second straight offseason, the Dodgers’ starting shortstop is headlining a robust middle-infield free-agent market. Last year it was Corey Seager, who signed for 10 years, $325 million with the Rangers. This year it’s Trea Turner, who seems likely to get a similarly huge payday. Over at...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Finishes as Runner-Up for Manager of the Year
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has finished as the runner-up for the 2022 National League Manager of the Year Award. Roberts led the Dodgers to a franchise-record 111 wins in 2022, in one of the most dominant regular seasons in MLB history. The Dodgers finished in a tie with the 1936 Yankees for the fourth-best run differential all-time since the beginning of the 20th century at +334 and finished with the second-best record in NL history (only trailing the 1906 Cubs who won 116 games).
Camden Chat
Orioles free agent target: Willson Contreras
Mike Elias’s promise of “liftoff” for the Orioles this offseason has fans giddy about which players the club might pursue. Could it be an elite starting pitcher? Could it be a slugging first baseman? An outfielder, a relief pitcher, or one of the many star shortstops on the market? The Orioles could find a spot for nearly any player on their roster.
Dodgers Select Four Players
The Dodgers have selected catcher Diego Cartaya, infielder Michael Busch and outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca to the 40-man roster, per a team announcement. That quartet is now protected from being taken in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. It’s a notable group to join the 40-man roster. Cartaya,...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Brings Home Prized Internet Award
Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw had an incredible 2022 season. He made his first-ever All-Star game start at Dodger Stadium in front of Dodger fans and was lights-out when he was on the mound. Every year, PitchingNinja gives out an award for the lowest, highest and slowest strikeout in the year, and the winner for the lowest pitch called for a strikeout was announced.
Dodgers: Kershaw’s Challenge Raises $1.8 Million With ‘KC Live’ Benefit Concert
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, have raised over $16 million over the past 11 years through their foundation, Kershaw’s Challenge. Their efforts are focused on four locations: Dallas, Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic, and Zambia. The foundation’s website describes their mission:. Kershaw’s Challenge is a...
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander Could Be in LA’s Sights if Tyler Anderson Walks
The Dodgers have some question marks in the starting pitching department this offseason. They had three lefty starters hit free agency last week, and while Clayton Kershaw is coming back and they’re probably fine with Andrew Heaney heading elsewhere, Tyler Anderson’s decision on the qualifying offer is pending and will go a long way in steering L.A.’s approach to their starting pitching.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Gets High Praise From Mark Prior
Dodgers ace Julio Urias didn’t win the Cy Young Award on Wednesday, which is understandable. He didn’t even finish second, which is less understandable. And eight voters didn’t even put him on their five-man ballots, which is downright incomprehensible. But one person who definitely appreciates Julio the...
