Read full article on original website
Related
Cardi B & Offset Mourn Takeoff At Migos Rapper’s Emotional Funeral: See First Photos
Cardi B and Offset arrived to pay tribute to Takeoff at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both in attendance to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed at age 28 on November 1. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, both 30, were seen in first photos at the event looking extremely somber. In one photo posted to Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore shades to the memorial. Both wore head to toe black. In another photo posted to the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking in the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small handbag. She wore her hair long around her shoulders and finished the mournful look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stiletto heels.
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and...
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Last Wish Before His Horrifying Death Revealed: 'Give Me My Flowers'
Takeoff eerily had his last wish days before he was shot and killed in Houston. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for an interview with Revolt's "Drink Champs" podcast. The duo talked about their album, "Only Built for Infinity Links," and shared what they felt after receiving overwhelming success in Migos.
Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff
Atlanta CNN — State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
HOT 97
Cardi B Addresses Takeoff’s Tragic Passing For The First Time
Today, (Nov. 11), Takeoff was laid to rest after being tragically killed on November 1 due to a gunshot wound while attending a party in Houston,Texas. Many of the remaining members of Migos have been quiet since the incident occurred earlier this month as well as friends and family around them.
TMZ.com
Cardi B, Offset Seen for the First Time Since Takeoff's Death
Cardi B and Offset were spotted for the first time since the death of Takeoff ... heading off to go honor the rapper ahead of Friday's big memorial. The 2 were dressed in all black Thursday in Atlanta, looking somber as they gather with what appears to be some close friends.
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
hypebeast.com
Gucci Mane Shares Emotional New Single "Letter to Takeoff"
Gucci Mane is paying homage to late rapper Takeoff in a new single, “Letter to Takeoff.” The Alabama rapper had collaborated with Migos a number of times over the years on singles such as “I Get the Bag,” “Slippery” and “Solitaire.” Migos was previously signed to the label Gucci founded, 1017 Records.
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
Kelly Rowland Was Once Again Compared To Beyoncé, And She Expertly Shut Down The Question
Basically, put some respect on her name!
NME
Offset pays tribute to Migos bandmate Takeoff: “My heart is shattered”
Offset has shared a lengthy emotional tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. Last week, the late rapper’s uncle Quavo paid...
Here's How Paris Hilton Reacted To Her Mom's Comments About Her Pregnancy Struggles
Paris Hilton's mom Kathy Hilton recently said that Paris was "trying and trying" to get pregnant.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
Offset Pays Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: “This Still Doesn’t Feel Like Reality”
Offset, one-third of rap group Migos, has broken his silence following the death of bandmate and cousin Takeoff in an emotional tribute. Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said farewell with a post on Instagram. “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice.”
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member. Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo...
wegotthiscovered.com
Offset pens heartfelt message to late rapper Takeoff
Mourning the tragic passing of his group mate and cousin-once-removed, Offset has finally made a public statement on Takeoff‘s untimely passing. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” begins the sad social media post on Instagram by the Migos rapper. Takeoff was shot in Houston earlier this month, officially by a stray bullet, but reportedly by someone who shot into the group of people that included Takeoff after his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of Migos, had allegedly argued over the outcome of a dice game. Takeoff, known for keeping to himself, was simply in attendance and wasn’t involved in the argument.
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, is ‘shot dead’
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
Kumail Nanjiani Revealed He Didn't Go To The Dentist For 15 Years, And I'm Shocked His Teeth Didn't Fall Out
"I knew it was going to be bad when she was like, 'Do you have any symptoms?' and I said, 'If I eat ice cream on the left side of my mouth, my spine hurts.'"
Comments / 0