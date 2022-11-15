Read full article on original website
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
gordonramsayclub.com
Quick Coconut Cream Pie
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Delish
Creamy Pumpkin Vodka Sauce & Penne
One of our favorite Italian-American pasta sauces, vodka sauce, just got a super-tasty touch of fall flair with the addition of pumpkin and sage! Pumpkin fanatics: This spin really hits the spot. A nice pour of vodka emphasizes the sweet pumpkin and tomato flavors in this richly flavored cream sauce. But don’t worry, most of the alcohol cooks off (and it doesn’t really taste like vodka!), so it’s a family-friendly dish you can serve up all season long—or year round!
purewow.com
Gooey Triple-Chocolate Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Cookie meets brownie in these decadently chocolaty treats. If you’ve ever been torn between baking cookies or brownies, Gaby Dalkin...
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
hunker.com
Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color
Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with NYT Cooking, Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
I Made the Ina Garten Overnight Mac and Cheese Recipe That People Can’t Stop Talking About
This recipe is the perfect example of how the Barefoot Contessa can elevate a classic comfort food so that you wouldn’t hesitate to serve it when entertaining friends. This Ina Garten Overnight Mac and Cheese recipe combines twisty pasta with Gruyere, cheddar and plenty of cream, then tops it with a crispy gratin.
Buy This $6 Denny's T-Shirt and You'll Get Free Breakfast for a Year
The restaurant chain is offering a deal valued at $2,186 on Black Friday.
Delicious No Bake Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars Using Just 6 Ingredients
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
I Tried the Super-Popular TikTok French Toast Hack and I’ll Never Make It Any Other Way
French toast is one of those classic breakfast dishes that many of us know by heart. While you might have your own special variations or mix-ins, chances are your French toast involves soaking sliced bread in a mixture of whisked eggs and milk or cream (often with flavorings like vanilla or cinnamon), before cooking in a pan until golden-brown, and then serving with butter, maple syrup, and maybe some fresh fruit. French toast is a go-to for a reason — it’s simple, sweet, and incredibly customizable.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Delish
Fire Up Your Oven: Our Holiday Cookies Magazine Is Here!
Whether you want to master your favorite viral TikTok recipe or just make an easy weeknight dinner, you can always rely on Delish. And you’ll never run out of new recipe ideas with our quarterly magazine, which you can have shipped right to your door with the Delish Unlimited All Access membership.
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
EatingWell
Guy Fieri Shares His All-Time Favorite Thanksgiving Recipe and More
If you hear "Flavortown," it's likely that only one person comes to mind: Guy Fieri. Here at EatingWell, we are longtime Fieri fans, not only because of his popular show, but also for his numerous philanthropic endeavors that range from bringing meals to those fighting wildfires or setting up the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund during the pandemic. We even named him one of our 2021 American Food Heroes!
12tomatoes.com
Ginger Chicken Buns
The side dish your dinner table was missing. Ginger is an amazing ingredient for marinades as it lends its warm, sharp flavor to meat so well. It’s also a great addition to many fillings and is found in Asian dumplings of various kinds. And, it goes perfectly with chicken inside of these ginger chicken buns! Topped with sesame seeds and browned to a deep golden color in the oven, these steaming hot buns will make a welcome addition to any table.
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Earthquake Cake
Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1 box)...
Homemade country-style milk bread
If you haven't ever had homemade country milk bread, you're going to be in for a real treat. Milk bread is one of my favorite breads to make and to eat. It's light, fluffy, and easy to pull apart in rich airy layers. Plus, it's absolutely yummy! It's great to serve with breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and even to eat at snack time.
A holiday heart healthy recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole that you will love
f you love the holiday season as much as I do, then you are in for a treat! This holiday sweet side dish recipe is not only good for your heart, but it’s yummy to your taste buds! We are rapidly approaching that wonderful time of year that brings family and friends together. This means the delicious smell of apple, cinnamon and pumpkin filling the air in the house and warming the heart! I don’t know about you, but I just love the scent of cinnamon, pumpkin, and apples! This is why I wanted to share this perfect seasonal recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole. This apple cranberry treat will have your family grinning from ear to ear.
