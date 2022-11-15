ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

Mental Examination Ordered For Sheridan Standoff Defendant

Before any potential trial, an alleged Sheridan gunman will have his mental status checked by a doctor. Fifty-five-year-old Jeffrey Plique was in court late last week and his lawyer asked for and received permission to a metal fitness exam. His next status hearing in Ottawa is December 9th. Plique is...
SHERIDAN, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Fatal mall shooting in Calumet City; plow driver shortage; guilty of smuggling catfish

A day of holiday shopping turned deadly in Calumet City after armed robbers shot and killed a security guard before making off with an unknown amount of merchandise. Police say the incident happened midday Wednesday at a jewelry store inside the River Oaks Mall near the Illinois-Indiana border. According to police, gunmen entered the jewelry store, smashed glass counters and opened fire. Witnesses said the gunmen struck the guard multiple times before fleeing the scene.
CALUMET CITY, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois Native Americans promote agenda at Springfield summit

(The Center Square) – Members of the Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative hosted a summit at the state's capital Wednesday looking to further their agenda. Members of the CAICC and state lawmakers discussed legislation during a joint media availability in Springfield for the inaugural Native American Summit. The group is looking to introduce legislation to address issues within the Native American Community.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy