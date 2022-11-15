Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! After postponing his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, it appears that the singer couldn't continue performing as he's struggling with a minor health issue; is the pop star okay?. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member...
Rapper Stormzy Met Taylor Swift at the EMAs and His Reaction Was Pure Joy
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. Stormzy was definitely in a lavender haze after meeting Taylor Swift. During the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the British rapper made it his mission to get a selfie with the "Anti-Hero" singer, taking fans along for the ride as he shared his journey on social media.
Catch pop star Harry Styles live at the National Stadium on March 17
Cue the screams as One Direction’s breakout star, Harry Styles, will be performing in Singapore this March 17 2023. Styles will be performing songs from his album, Harry’s House, for one night only at the National Stadium. The concert in Singapore is part of Styles’ Love on Tour...
Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
DUESSELDORF, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Taylor Swift walked away with four prizes at MTV's Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best video for her 10-minute "All Too Well". Double-award winners included Nicki Minaj for best song and best hip-hop, and the French DJ and record producer David Guetta won the best electronic award and best collaboration.
Taylor Swift ‘Makes The Whole Place Shimmer’ in Sparkling Polo Dress & Metallic Platforms Onstage at MTV EMAs 2022
Taylor Swift attended the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and, just like in her new viral song “Bejeweled”, she made the whole place shimmer. The “Midnights” musician attended the musical event on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She accepted the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards throughout the night. After making an entrance on the red carpet, she made a quick change for the award show from one jeweled look to the next.
Drake's 'Petty' Move Against Taylor Swift Has Fans Saying He 'Hates' Women
Drake has angered some of Taylor Swift's passionate fans by covering up her name on his Instagram Stories, in what has been described as a "petty" move. His alleged spat comes weeks after he seemingly started a feud with Megan Thee Stallion in which he called her out in a song. The Canadian rapper, 36, holds eight spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the No.1 spot held by Swift and her song "Anti-Hero."
Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle
So many Swifties have been on an emotional rollercoaster trying to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour in 2023. The Ticketmaster presale ran into a wide array of issues, and Sara Haines called on the “All Too Well” singer to speak up about the problems that fans ran into while trying to get tickets for the show. The View co-host also called on the company to be broken up during a “Hot Topic” discussion on the show on Thursday, November 17.
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Skittles issues statement after Harry Styles hit in eye with sweet during concert
‘That’s unfortunate’: Harry Styles hit in the crotch by 'bottle' during concert. Skittles has issued a statement after Harry Styles was reportedly hit by several of the sweets during a concert this week. In videos of the incident, which took place at the singer’s Los Angeles concert on...
Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Dates to Eras Tour
The superstar singer-songwriter has extended her cross-country jaunt, which now features a five-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Taylor Swift has added even more dates to her Eras tour. The 17 additional shows, revealed Friday, see the superstar singer-songwriter beginning her cross-country tour a day earlier than originally announced,...
Taylor Swift Ready to ‘Scream for 10 Minutes’ After Song of the Year Grammy Nod for ‘All Too Well’
Taylor Swift celebrated the Grammy nominations she received for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” writing on Instagram that she was ready to “go scream for ten minutes straight.”. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Stories (perhaps also...
Taylor Swift is coming to Detroit on her ‘The Eras’ tour
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18, with presale options starting Nov. 15.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Drake Seems To Shade Taylor Swift Over Billboard Hot 100
Drake crossed out Taylor Swift’s name while sharing the Billboard Hot 100 on IG. Drake blocked out Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” with several emojis while sharing a screenshot of the Billboard Hot 100 on Instagram. The song fended off the tracks from Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss to remain atop the chart.
Ellen Pompeo says goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' fans after a 'fun' and 'iconic' 19-season run
In November 2021, Pompeo hinted to Insider that she was trying to "convince everyone" that the medical drama should end.
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Demand For Taylor Swift's Ears Tour Was So High Ticketmaster Crashed. Fans Shared Their Frustrated, Yet Hilarious, Thoughts
Taylor Swift fans hilariously express their frustration as the Ticketmaster website continuously crashed due to high demand for tickets to the Eras Tour.
