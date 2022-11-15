ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
E! News

Rapper Stormzy Met Taylor Swift at the EMAs and His Reaction Was Pure Joy

Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. Stormzy was definitely in a lavender haze after meeting Taylor Swift. During the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the British rapper made it his mission to get a selfie with the "Anti-Hero" singer, taking fans along for the ride as he shared his journey on social media.
Time Out Global

Catch pop star Harry Styles live at the National Stadium on March 17

Cue the screams as One Direction’s breakout star, Harry Styles, will be performing in Singapore this March 17 2023. Styles will be performing songs from his album, Harry’s House, for one night only at the National Stadium. The concert in Singapore is part of Styles’ Love on Tour...
Reuters

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

DUESSELDORF, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Taylor Swift walked away with four prizes at MTV's Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best video for her 10-minute "All Too Well". Double-award winners included Nicki Minaj for best song and best hip-hop, and the French DJ and record producer David Guetta won the best electronic award and best collaboration.
Footwear News

Taylor Swift ‘Makes The Whole Place Shimmer’ in Sparkling Polo Dress & Metallic Platforms Onstage at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift attended the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and, just like in her new viral song “Bejeweled”, she made the whole place shimmer. The “Midnights” musician attended the musical event on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She accepted the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards throughout the night. After making an entrance on the red carpet, she made a quick change for the award show from one jeweled look to the next.
Newsweek

Drake's 'Petty' Move Against Taylor Swift Has Fans Saying He 'Hates' Women

Drake has angered some of Taylor Swift's passionate fans by covering up her name on his Instagram Stories, in what has been described as a "petty" move. His alleged spat comes weeks after he seemingly started a feud with Megan Thee Stallion in which he called her out in a song. The Canadian rapper, 36, holds eight spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the No.1 spot held by Swift and her song "Anti-Hero."
HollywoodLife

Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle

So many Swifties have been on an emotional rollercoaster trying to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour in 2023. The Ticketmaster presale ran into a wide array of issues, and Sara Haines called on the “All Too Well” singer to speak up about the problems that fans ran into while trying to get tickets for the show. The View co-host also called on the company to be broken up during a “Hot Topic” discussion on the show on Thursday, November 17.
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Dates to Eras Tour

The superstar singer-songwriter has extended her cross-country jaunt, which now features a five-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Taylor Swift has added even more dates to her Eras tour. The 17 additional shows, revealed Friday, see the superstar singer-songwriter beginning her cross-country tour a day earlier than originally announced,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Seems To Shade Taylor Swift Over Billboard Hot 100

Drake crossed out Taylor Swift’s name while sharing the Billboard Hot 100 on IG. Drake blocked out Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” with several emojis while sharing a screenshot of the Billboard Hot 100 on Instagram. The song fended off the tracks from Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss to remain atop the chart.
NBC News

Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.

