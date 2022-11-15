ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Fern Creek on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened Wednesday on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek. There are now six Chipotle restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. The restaurant has a "Chipotlane," which allows patrons to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant. "Chipotlanes are the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week

It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Free holiday party and movie night at KFC Yum! Center returns on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year the KFC Yum! Center is partnering with Norton Children's to present a free holiday movie. The Yum! Center will be showing a free screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The community is invited to watch it on the arena's massive digital screen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
NELSON COUNTY, KY

