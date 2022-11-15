Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
WLKY.com
Former Steak 'n Shake to be demolished, making way for Jack in the Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local Steak ‘n Shake that’s been closed for over two years will be demolished to make way for a new project,according to Louisville Business First. San Diego-based Jack in the Box announced earlier this year it would be opening its first...
wdrb.com
Holiday happenings! Here's our list of events happening in Kentuckiana around the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season's Greetings! There are so many things to do in Kentuckiana for the holidays. We will keep adding to this list of events as 2022 comes to the close. If you know about an event, concert, craft show or other holiday festivities, send the details to...
wdrb.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Fern Creek on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened Wednesday on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek. There are now six Chipotle restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. The restaurant has a "Chipotlane," which allows patrons to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant. "Chipotlanes are the...
wdrb.com
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
wdrb.com
Downtown Jeffersonville's ice skating rink returns this Christmas season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for Jeff on Ice, the outdoor ice skating rink that will return on Nov. 26 at The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $12 per session and include skate rentals. Each session is 50 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
wdrb.com
Louisville homeowner donating Christmas tree for city's 'Light Up Louisville' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is getting ready for its annual holiday kick-off known as Light Up Louisville. The free event brings Louisvillians downtown to celebrate the season together. The centerpiece of the event is the large Christmas tree that is decorated and placed in Jefferson Square Park. This...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Company sends 'swimming robot' to check Prospect water main
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company sent a 6-foot-long robot down a water main to look for problems Thursday morning. The robot checks for leaks and evaluates the strength of the pipe. It started at Louisville's water treatment plant in Prospect and went all the way to North...
wdrb.com
Free holiday party and movie night at KFC Yum! Center returns on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year the KFC Yum! Center is partnering with Norton Children's to present a free holiday movie. The Yum! Center will be showing a free screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The community is invited to watch it on the arena's massive digital screen.
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
wdrb.com
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in 'Stripes,' starring Bill Murray
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'. To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures.
wdrb.com
UofL Health holds community event to celebrate new hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Bullitt County left their mark on the area's new hospital on Tuesday. Construction on U of L Health's South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
wdrb.com
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating after shots fired between 2 vehicles on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot on Poplar Level Road in the middle of the day. Watch scene video in the player above. WLKY's Chopper HD flew over the scene around 4 p.m. at Poplar Level Road and Hess...
Wave 3
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
wdrb.com
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich to speak at IUS next month as part of Sanders Speaker Series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Environmental activist Erin Brockovich will speak at IU Southeast in New Albany next month. Brockovich is the keynote speaker for the Sanders Speaker Series at the university. Made famous in the Oscar-winning 2000 film named after her, Brockovich used her legal background to influence the largest...
Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
