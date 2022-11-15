Read full article on original website
Related
Why Staying Home in Idaho May be the Best Place for Thanksgiving
The year has flown by and in less than a week Thanksgiving will be here. Despite all the Christmas music, decorations, and shopping to get done, there is still a major holiday to celebrate this coming week, and where and who to spend it with can often be a debate each year for families. Do you fly or drive to certain relatives or do people come to your house? Perhaps you want to take a fun destination trip for the holiday this year to get away from everything for a few days. When it comes to Thanksgiving, where are the best places to be in the United States, and is staying in Idaho, maybe the best option?
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]
Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
Idaho Foodbank Presents Many Ways to Help Feed Families
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There are numerous ways to help feed hungry families this Thanksgiving and Christmas all across the Gem State. The Idaho Foodbank launched the Hope for the Holidays Campaign with the goal of providing 3.8 million meals the months of November and December. The Idaho Foodbank is working with various public, private, and individuals to host events around Idaho to provide opportunities for people to help. “We know the holidays can be a particularly challenging time for Idahoans who are facing food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in a statement. “We are so grateful for the support we receive from businesses and community members all over Idaho to help our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet.” People can donate when they check out at the grocery checkout, pumping fuel, and participating at a number of events from now until the end of December. To find an event or giving campaign nearest you the Idaho Foodbank has set up a list at idahofoodbank.org/events. For those needing assistance use the Idaho Foodbanks's Food Assistance Locate at idahofoodbank.org/getfood/
America’s Finest Eggnog Comes from Southern Idaho
If you’re planning a holiday party and need some of the planet’s best eggnog but live in Twin Falls, cheer up! I mentioned in I story I wrote earlier this week that I was in Buhl and took an opportunity to stop at CloverLeaf Creamery. I picked up some bottles of the legendary eggnog. I’m happy to note, I don’t have to drive 14 miles for my next fix.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places
So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
Are Unhappy Holidays Coming to Idaho?
I’ve been reading about a nationwide shortage of turkeys. My own eyes tell me it’s not an issue in southern Idaho. The birds may be pricey but I see a lot of them in freezers. Still, one man who owns a grocery chain is predicting some unhappy holidays are ahead. John Catsimatidis made an appearance on Varney and Company on the Fox Business Network. He owns grocery stores, and convenience stores and hosts a radio show. He also believes current policies from the Federal Reserve and the federal government are making life for most Americans worse than it should be.
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
Soaking in Idaho hot springs: The Gem State has so many geo-thermal features
Idaho features more than 100 hot springs scattered all across the state provide ample opportunities for people to relax in mineral filled pools.
Why some Idahoans are leaving the workforce
BOISE, Idaho — Many employers and customers are asking a big question, “Where did all the workers go?”. Over the summer, there were well over two job openings for every job seeker in Idaho. That number's only gone down a little. A researcher I talked to said they haven't seen numbers like that in the past 50 years... and maybe ever, since the data doesn't go much further back.
A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit
This was a pleasant surprise. A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl. I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture. It’s located in a grand old movie theater. A couple of weeks ago, some Republican...
A Breathtaking Town in Idaho You Need to See At Least Once
The last few days I’ve been stumbling onto multiple lists of the best small towns in America worth visiting and checking out, and I noticed Stanley, Idaho was repeatedly on those lists. That sparked my interest to learn more about Stanley, why is it such a popular place for...
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
25 Jolly Christmas Events You Can’t Miss In and Around Boise in 2022
You don't have to look very far to find Christmas cheer in the Treasure Valley in the weeks leading up to Santa's big day! From tree lightings and parades to Christmas movies and ice skating, there's something for everyone!. To learn more about an event, click its name to get...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0