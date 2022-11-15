Read full article on original website
The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate
Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
Watch the new episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on ABC: How to free stream
A new episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” will air on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Those who can’t watch the show live on cable TV can watch it on streaming platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV. Both platforms offer a free trial when signing up for an account.
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ episode 6 tonight (11/16/22): Time, channel, free live stream
Tyler Perry’s drama series “Sistas” returns to BET Wednesday, November 16 at 9 p.m. with episode 6, “Kepp It One Hundred.” You can also watch the show on Philo (free trial) or FuboTV (free trial). “Sistas,” created by Tyler Perry, follows four single 30-something friends...
The Banks Are Back: Watch The Official Teaser Trailer For Season Two Of Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’
Peacock announced that it's record breaking drama series would be returning in February of next year. Along with the announcement, we got a teaser trailer. Check it out inside!
‘Neighborhood Wars’ season 3 premiere: How to watch and where to stream
The season 3 premiere of Neighborhood Wars is set to air on A&E Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the premiere, but have already ditched regular cable, can still tune in live with Philo or SlingTV. If you’re not sure which streaming service to go with,...
Zuri Craig death updates – Mystery over cause of death of AGT star & Tyler Perry collaborator, 44, after he passed away
AGT star and Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig has died at the age of 44, his heartbroken family has revealed. His family confirmed his passing with a post on his official ZoReMi entertainment page on Instagram. Zuri passed away on October 21, 2022 and there is currently no known cause...
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Steve From "Blue's Clues" Explained How Hosting The Show Became "Impossible" And Why He's Enjoyed Returning To The Character
Steve notably left Blue's Clues and "went to college" in a 2002 episode, and the decision behind the scenes to leave is something he hasn't opened up about much until now.
Kelly Rowland Was Once Again Compared To Beyoncé, And She Expertly Shut Down The Question
Basically, put some respect on her name!
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ratings: How Many People Watched?
Yellowstone knocked it out of the ballpark… again! Variety reports that the Season 5 two-episode premiere drew in 8.8 million viewers on Paramount Network, compared to the 8 million total viewers from last year, which was a 104% increase from Season 3. When factoring broadcasts on Paramount, CMT, TV...
‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Trailer: Bryan Cranston and Hope Davis Go Head-to-Head
At long last, fans of the Showtime series Your Honor finally have the chance to take a look at what’s to come in Season 2 — the trailer is here at last. With less than a month before Season 2 debuts, this trailer gives the fans something to be excited about.
‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)
Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
How to watch the ‘Santa Camp’ documentary on HBO max
“Santa Camp” will premiere on HBO Max Thursday, Nov 17. Viewers looking to stream the new series must have a subscription to HBO Max. Subscriptions to the platform start at $9.99 a month. “Every summer, a horde of professional Santas, Mrs. Clauses, and elves descend on a campsite in...
'Bel-Air' Season 2 coming to Peacock in February
"Bel-Air," a reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," will return for a second season on Peacock.
How to watch ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’ on Disney Plus
What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Chris Hemsworth explores this idea in the new National Geographic original series “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.”. All six episodes of the new original series premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 16 on Disney+. Viewers looking to...
Syndication Ratings: 'Jennifer Hudson' Ties Its Season High and 'Sherri'
Jennifer Hudson climbed 17% to a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, to tie both its high thus far and Debmar-Mercury’s fellow rookie talker Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. Sherri edged out Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson in the key women 25-54 demographic, however, with a 0.4 to JHud’s 0.3.
‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Trailer: Brittany Snow & Justin Long Star in AMC+ Holiday Rom-Com
Can a breakup actually be a good thing? “Christmas with The Campbells” turns the traditional holiday film upside down to prove its point. The project follows Jesse as she attempts to get over her breakup. Her former boyfriend’s family surprises the heartbroken woman with an interesting invite — what happens next stuns everyone.
