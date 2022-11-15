ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Variety

‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)

Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’ on Disney Plus

What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Chris Hemsworth explores this idea in the new National Geographic original series “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.”. All six episodes of the new original series premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 16 on Disney+. Viewers looking to...
nexttv.com

Syndication Ratings: 'Jennifer Hudson' Ties Its Season High and 'Sherri'

Jennifer Hudson climbed 17% to a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, to tie both its high thus far and Debmar-Mercury’s fellow rookie talker Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. Sherri edged out Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson in the key women 25-54 demographic, however, with a 0.4 to JHud’s 0.3.
