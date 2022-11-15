Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Extensive Cleanup Process Underway Following Former Furniture Factory Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Following the massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown on Wednesday, city officials are looking ahead to what will likely be an extensive cleanup process. “When they first arrived, they found the building heavily involved with fire on multiple floors. It...
thevillagerny.com
1-86 Over CHQ. Lake Rehabilitation Project
What makes our communities so beautiful? Not just the great people, but the infostructure. The architecture where we house our businesses, the roads we drive on, the bridges that span the beautiful Chautauqua Lake. Keeping those things strong is part of what helps our counties draw in visitors and enables our local population to get around. It’s important to maintain these structures. And now, in that spirit, a section of 1-86 (Southern Tier Expressway), fondly known as the Stow Bridge is going to see some repairs.
Blazing fire engulfs four-story building in Jamestown, New York
Fire crews in Jamestown, New York continue to monitor the scene of a massive fire that brought down a four-story building on Wednesday. Fire crews in Jamestown are unsure as to what caused a blaze but said they will remain on the scene Wednesday and Thursday to ensure another fire does not spark. Around 11:22 […]
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
Niagara Falls woman racks up $33,000 E-ZPass bill, says never notified of issues
Tasha Huffman thought her E-ZPass had been functioning, until she was told she accumulated $33,000 in fees!
chautauquatoday.com
All Chautauqua County schools will be closed on Friday
All Chautauqua County school districts, including the Dunkirk City School District, have decided to cancel school for Friday as a result of Governor Kathy Hochul's declaration of a state of emergency in Chautauqua and 10 surrounding counties, consultation with county authorities, and the weather predictions of heavy snowfall, high winds, and blizzard-like conditions throughout parts of the region.
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul declares state of emergency, including Chautauqua County
State officials are calling an incoming snow storm that could paralyze the Buffalo area a "life-threatening storm" that could dump up to four feet of snow. Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo today where she declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm for 11 upstate counties. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour...
Hamburg CSD Superintendent on the process of closing schools
News 4 spoke with Michael Cornell, the Superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District and President of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.
wnynewsnow.com
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
wnynewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
chautauquatoday.com
Lake effect brings snowfall to portions of Chautauqua County
The first major lake effect event of the season brought 6 to 12 inches of snow to portions of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties overnight, with more on the way. A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect until 10 pm Thursday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties according to Meteorologist Kirk Apffel at the National Weather Service. He says were can expect another 3 to 6 inches before the snow band moves northward tonight...
wesb.com
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
chautauquatoday.com
Village will apply for funding to help with White Inn project
Fredonia village trustees approved a resolution that will allow the village to apply for funding from the State Office of Community Renewal to help finance a portion of the cost involved in the restoration of the White Inn. The board approved the resolution by a 5-0 vote during Monday evening's meeting. The village will be seeking about $180,000 with the funding to be provided as a grant to the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation to help the White Inn, LLC, cover a portion of the costs of furnishings, fixtures and equipment and/or working capital expenses for the project. The Village Board held a public hearing prior the meeting.
In-depth: Local crews well-prepared for significant winter storm ahead
Erie County and Western New York is preparing for the first major snow event of the new winter season, and crews in the county appear to be ready for whatever the storm brings its way. Read more here:
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
Travel Bans in Erie County Are a Possibility With Snowstorm
We're less than 12 hours away from the huge lake effect snowstorm that is projected to bare down on Buffalo and surrounding areas in Western New York this evening, lasting until sometime on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Erie County at 7 pm this evening...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Police Chief Provides Winter Driving Tips
With the first significant snowfall of the season possible later this week, Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano is offering some winter driving tips for local residents. Ortolano was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday. He advises motorists to heed any weather watches or warnings that are issued, and to also plan extra time to prepare before heading out on the road...
Eminent Domain Law may put businesses in the Village of Kenmore at risk
Eminent Domain Procedure Law may put businesses in the Village of Kenmore at risk due to a need for a police station expansion
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?
Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
Comments / 0