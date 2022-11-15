Read full article on original website
Joanne Willie Paschal Smith
Mrs. Joanne Willie Paschal Smith, age 88, a native of Cannon County, Tennessee and longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 6, 1934. Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel D. Paschal and Willie S. Reed Paschal,...
Augusta Bowen Donnell
Augusta “Gustie” Bowen Donnell, 95, passed away at her home Wednesday, November 16, 2022. A native of Van Buren Co., she lived most of her life in Rutherford Co. In the past several years, she lived in Woodbury. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Parker and Renae...
Cannon Christmas this Weekend
Final details are being addressed as the 32nd edition of the Merchants Open House returns this weekend to downtown Woodbury. For the past several years, the event has been known as Cannon Country Christmas. Participating merchants will offer specials, unique items, giveaways and treats. Stores will be open late Friday...
Local FFA Member Selected for National Conference
T. Wayne Williams, Woodbury FFA Chapter President at Cannon County High School in Woodbury, Tennessee, has been selected to attend the Next Gen: Animal Systems Conference in Denver, Colorado, February 28th – March 3rd, 2023. Fifty applicants were selected out of the competitive pool of National FFA memberships from...
Middle Tennessee Corrections Officer Charged with Aggravated Assault
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving...
