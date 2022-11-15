Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Orders & Backlog Fall
BZH - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figures on the back of solid home prices and margins improvement. This leading homebuilder’s shares climbed 2.08% in the after-hour trading...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
Walmart Stock Soars After Blasting Q3 Earnings, Improving 2023 Profit Forecast
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for final months of the year, as the world's biggest retailer continued to benefit from a shift in value-focused spending from American consumers. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended...
Twist Bioscience's Earnings: A Preview
Twist Bioscience TWST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Twist Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.25. Twist Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Wall Street Loves
With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, continued demand from central banks and worried investors could drive gold prices much higher. These six top stocks are rated Buy and come with dependable (and in some cases big) dividends.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
Lantheus Holdings continues to fire on all cylinders with impressive revenue growth. Axsome Therapeutics has a big FDA win under its belt and hopes to add two more in the not-too-distant future. Dice Therapeutics could have a best-in-class psoriasis candidate in its pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 18, 2022 : JD, FL, SPB, BKE, TWST
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 57.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 31.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Manulife Financial Corp, Radian Group and LTC Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/19/22, Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/2/22, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 11/30/22. As a percentage of MFC's recent stock price of $17.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of Manulife Financial Corp to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when MFC shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for RDN to open 1.06% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 17, 2022 : AMAT, PANW, ROST, KEYS, WSM, GLOB, UGI, WWD, POST, GPS, DLB, BRBR
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 11.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.
NASDAQ
Bull of the Day: Plexus Corp. (PLXS)
Plexus Corporation PLXS, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has recently broken out to the upside in a bullish move that is pushing the stock to new 52-week highs. Simply put, there aren’t many stocks making fresh yearly highs right now. The price movement is a sign of strength, with the general market looking to narrow its yearly losses as we head deeper into the historically positive fourth quarter.
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Block, Cisco, Hertz, Nvidia, Phillips 66, Splunk, Target, Walmart and More
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Analog Devices, Block, BorgWarner, Cisco Systems, Diamondback Energy, FIGS, Hertz Global, International Exchange, Nvidia, Plains All-American Pipeline, Phillips 66, Splunk, Target, TJX Companies, Unity Software, Walmart, Workday and ZoomInfo Technologies.
Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth
Youdao Inc DAO reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160...
Buffett's Berkshire Buys Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, Sells Bank Stocks
Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway purchased over $4 billion worth of shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Free Report during the third quarter while it sold some shares of two bank stocks. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Free Report (BRK.B) - Get Free Report sold its shares of Bank...
NASDAQ
Gap sees fourth-quarter sales below estimates as inflation-hit consumers shun casuals
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand for its casual clothing as inflation-weary consumers curb discretionary spending. As people return to work and social occasions, they have been preferring more formal clothing, pants and dresses, shelving...
US News and World Report
Merck Picks Goldman Sachs to Launch Pigments Sale in 2023 – Sources
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German diversified group Merck KGaA has tapped Goldman Sachs to revive a $1 billion sale of its pigments division after previous attempts to sell the business fell through during the pandemic, three sources told Reuters. The business, known as Surface Solutions, has already drawn interest from Austrian...
Nvidia Stock Jumps As Data Center Gains Offset Q3 Earnings Miss
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, but saw solid gains in its data center business despite softness in China and a pullback in global demand. Nvidia said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October, the group's fiscal third quarter, came in...
kalkinemedia.com
TSX falls to 9-day low as commodity prices slide
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to its lowest closing level in nine days, tracking weakness in oil and metal prices as investors worried about the path of U.S. interest rates and demand in major commodity consumer China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended...
Target Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings Miss, Holiday Sales Forecast Cut
Target Corp. (TGT) - Get Free Report posted much weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, and lowered its full-year profit forecast, amid what the retailer called a "meaningful shift" in spending habits linked to surging inflation and broader economic uncertainty. Target said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October...
