hogville.net

Arkansas sacking opposing quarterbacks again

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been dialing up a lot of pressure in recent games including seven sacks against LSU this past Saturday. The Razorbacks have 35 sacks through 10 games this season which is tops in the SEC and third in the nation. Bowling Green and Pittsburgh each have 37. The Hogs and Louisville are tied with 35 while Liberty rounds out the top five with 34. Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is tied with two other players for eighth in the nation with 8.5 sacks which is tops in the SEC.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas' 10 Highest-rated Hoops Signees

Eric Musselman and his staff at Arkansas made waves with an unprecedented haul of signees during the last recruiting cycle, and they have doubled down in the 2023 class with another pair of five-stars putting ink to paper in the past few days, both of whom are now among the program's top 10 highest-rated additions in the online rankings era.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas tops South Dakota State to move to 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE — You don’t have to run through South Dakota to get to Hawaii, but the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks did so any way, blasting past the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday to cap a three-game homestand at Bud Walton Arena to open the season before traveling outside the continental United States this weekend for the Maui Invitational tournament.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return

FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Jackrabbits fight through two games in two nights

FAYETTEVILLE – It’s not often that a college basketball team will travel across the country during the middle of the night to play back-to-back games, but that’s just what South Dakota State has already done this week. The Jackrabbits rallied late to down St. Bonaventure 66-62 Tuesday...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hogs getting healthier to face No. 14 Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 7 LSU 13-10 on Saturday without two starters on offense, but Sam Pittman said Wednesday that pair should be back for No. 14 Ole Miss. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner are healthier this week and practicing. In addition defensive back Myles Slusher is back after serving a one-game suspension for a legal issue.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0

Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics. Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena. McKayla...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin did not try to hide his disappointment after a tough 30-24 home loss to Alabama on Saturday night. But he knows that his Rebels (8-2, 4-2) must come to Fayetteville ready to play this Saturday night’s 6:30 p.m. game with Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) or his team will be looking at at losing three of its last four games.
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor

Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Razorback Hoops asks Elon Musk for help with Twitter name change

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK – Razorback basketball fans were happy to hear Arkansas moved up in the AP rankings, and now the Hogs are reaching out to Elon Musk to help make sure that success is seen on Twitter. When the pre-season poll broke in October, Arkansas was ranked No.10, and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

