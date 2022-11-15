FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been dialing up a lot of pressure in recent games including seven sacks against LSU this past Saturday. The Razorbacks have 35 sacks through 10 games this season which is tops in the SEC and third in the nation. Bowling Green and Pittsburgh each have 37. The Hogs and Louisville are tied with 35 while Liberty rounds out the top five with 34. Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is tied with two other players for eighth in the nation with 8.5 sacks which is tops in the SEC.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO