This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
hogville.net
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
hogville.net
Arkansas sacking opposing quarterbacks again
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been dialing up a lot of pressure in recent games including seven sacks against LSU this past Saturday. The Razorbacks have 35 sacks through 10 games this season which is tops in the SEC and third in the nation. Bowling Green and Pittsburgh each have 37. The Hogs and Louisville are tied with 35 while Liberty rounds out the top five with 34. Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is tied with two other players for eighth in the nation with 8.5 sacks which is tops in the SEC.
WAFF
Smith signs with Arkansas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
hogville.net
Jackrabbits fight through two games in two nights
FAYETTEVILLE – It’s not often that a college basketball team will travel across the country during the middle of the night to play back-to-back games, but that’s just what South Dakota State has already done this week. The Jackrabbits rallied late to down St. Bonaventure 66-62 Tuesday...
hogville.net
Arkansas tops South Dakota State to move to 3-0
FAYETTEVILLE — You don’t have to run through South Dakota to get to Hawaii, but the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks did so any way, blasting past the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday to cap a three-game homestand at Bud Walton Arena to open the season before traveling outside the continental United States this weekend for the Maui Invitational tournament.
hogville.net
Arkansas women sign 5-star hoops prospect Scott
Arkansas women’s basketball program landed the signature of Winter Park (Fla.) St, John’s County Day 5-star point guard prospect Taliah Scott (5-9) on Tuesday. Scott is one of the nation’s top 10 players per ESPN and averaged 31.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last season. She...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports
Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
hogville.net
Hogs getting healthier to face No. 14 Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 7 LSU 13-10 on Saturday without two starters on offense, but Sam Pittman said Wednesday that pair should be back for No. 14 Ole Miss. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner are healthier this week and practicing. In addition defensive back Myles Slusher is back after serving a one-game suspension for a legal issue.
KARK
Portal QB Or Not, The New “Go For It” Sam & Briles’ Coaching Resume
Q. Our first question is from s-giles who asks: Are we cursed or what? We finally get our defense going and what happens? We lose our quarterback and the offensive line suddenly can’t block anybody. A. I think we’ve known for the past two seasons what would happen if...
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
hogville.net
Jimmy Smith among those nominated for Broyles Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ running back coach Jimmy Smith is among the nominees for the Broyles Award. Smith is in his third season at Arkansas as a member of Sam Pittman’s original staff. Smith came to Arkansas from Georgia State where he tutored the running backs in 2019. Prior to that he coached in high school including head coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove from 2013-18.
hogville.net
Arkansas Soccer taking NCAA Tourney one game at a time
As the 3-seed Arkansas Soccer team get’s ready to play their second round match-up against 6-seed Ohio State Friday night, they understand a win means playing at home against on Sunday against the winner of 7-seed Mississippi State and Memphis. But they also understand they can’t look ahead any further than the game in front of them.
hogville.net
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin did not try to hide his disappointment after a tough 30-24 home loss to Alabama on Saturday night. But he knows that his Rebels (8-2, 4-2) must come to Fayetteville ready to play this Saturday night’s 6:30 p.m. game with Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) or his team will be looking at at losing three of its last four games.
hogville.net
Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0
Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics. Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena. McKayla...
hogville.net
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
thefordhamram.com
Men’s Basketball Annihilated at Arkansas; Dominates New Hampshire
Everything that you see in college basketball is unordinary, where the abnormal is normal. That phrase couldn’t have been further from the truth for the Rams when they traveled to the University of Arkansas last Friday. Going into a Southeastern Conference (SEC) environment is enough added pressure for a...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor
Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
