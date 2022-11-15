Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:30:28 — 62.1MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Pat McDonald hosts! Up first, she’ll speak with Sandy Rousse, the President and CEO of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. They’ll be discussing about the Focus on Home Health in Central Vermont. For the second half of the show, she’ll be speaking with Carl Parton, the Owner of CVTSport.net. They’ll be discussing Sports and Events in Central Vermont.

