Focus on Home Health, Sports and Events
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:30:28 — 62.1MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Pat McDonald hosts! Up first, she’ll speak with Sandy Rousse, the President and CEO of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. They’ll be discussing about the Focus on Home Health in Central Vermont. For the second half of the show, she’ll be speaking with Carl Parton, the Owner of CVTSport.net. They’ll be discussing Sports and Events in Central Vermont.
Sports-y Stuff and News-y Stuff
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:32:07 — 63.3MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Brady Farkas hosts! He’ll talk with Todd Raleigh, Bob Ney, Seven Days, and Secretary of State Elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas.
Election Results and local Representatives
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:30:17 — 62.0MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Franklin County Senator Corey Parent hosts! Up first, he’ll discuss election results and what they mean for outgoing Senator Chris Pearson and Representative Peter Fagan. During the second half of the show, he’ll talk with Senator Kesha Ram, and then Representative James Gregoire.
Updated Friday Evening Forecast — November 18th, 2022
TONIGHT: Flurries and mountain snow showers northern areas with some accumulation. Otherwise a few clouds. A low 15 to 20. Light southwest winds. TOMORROW: Periods of sunshine mixed with mountain clouds. Isolated flurries northwestern Vermont. A high 32 to 35. Light southwest winds. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear....
