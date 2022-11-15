ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Home finale has significance beyond the outcome

On paper, LSU’s game Saturday against Alabama Birmingham at Tiger Stadium has little significance. The Tigers, now No. 6 in the updated college football playoff rankings, have clinched the SEC West title. They will play for the SEC Championship. No matter what happens against the 5-5 Blazers, the Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Game Notes: LSU to honor seniors as Tigers close out home slate against UAB

LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) closes out its 2022 home schedule on Saturday as the Tigers host UAB (5-5, 3-4 C-USA) on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 with Clay Matvick (pxp), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU enters the game riding a 4-game winning streak as the Tigers have reeled off wins over Florida, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 6 Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive contests. LSU is 5-1 in Tiger Stadium this year with its only loss coming to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Oct. 8. LSU climbed in both polls again this week as the Tigers are No. 6 in the CFP Rankings, No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. LSU enters the game coming off a hard-fought 13-10 road win over Arkansas last week, a victory that coupled with Alabama’s victory over Ole Miss, clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game for the Tigers. UAB is coming off a 41-21 win over North Texas last week. LSU is 1-1 all-time against UAB – the Blazers won 13-10 in 2000 and the Tigers won 56-17 in 2013. LSU has won 11 straight and 60 of its last 61 games vs. non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium. UAB (in 2000) was the last non-conference team to beat LSU in Tiger Stadium until 2017 when the Tigers dropped a 24-21 decision to Troy. LSU will honor its 17-member senior class on Saturday during a pregame ceremony. Of the 17 seniors, 13 have earned their college degree with another 3 on pace to graduate in December. Last week against Arkansas, true freshman LB Harold Perkins tied a school-record with 4 sacks. He added 2 forced fumbles, a QB hurry and a pass breakup and was named both Walter Camp National Player of the Week and SEC Defensive Player of the Week. It was the second straight week for Perkins to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Second quarter shift lifts Jackson State past Louisiana in Preseason WNIT

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a double-digit halftime deficit in its second game of the week-long Preseason WNIT, falling 70-41 to Jackson State on Wednesday, November 16 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Jackson State (2-2)...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation

A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB.com

Shoepeg Corn and Crawfish Dressing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornbread is a staple of southern dressings. Shoepeg corn adds the unique sweet flavor that makes this dressing pure Louisiana. I have adapted it slightly and have taken the liberty of including crawfish in my version. I absolutely love this for a holiday side dish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro

A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Let the Baton Rouge professionals do all the work this Thanksgiving Day. Preparing a large traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner at home has its merits, but sometimes families aren't interested in all the work involved. If having dinner at a restaurant sounds like a better idea this year, these five Baton Rouge restaurants will be open for business.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy