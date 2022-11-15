LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) closes out its 2022 home schedule on Saturday as the Tigers host UAB (5-5, 3-4 C-USA) on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 with Clay Matvick (pxp), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU enters the game riding a 4-game winning streak as the Tigers have reeled off wins over Florida, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 6 Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive contests. LSU is 5-1 in Tiger Stadium this year with its only loss coming to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Oct. 8. LSU climbed in both polls again this week as the Tigers are No. 6 in the CFP Rankings, No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. LSU enters the game coming off a hard-fought 13-10 road win over Arkansas last week, a victory that coupled with Alabama’s victory over Ole Miss, clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game for the Tigers. UAB is coming off a 41-21 win over North Texas last week. LSU is 1-1 all-time against UAB – the Blazers won 13-10 in 2000 and the Tigers won 56-17 in 2013. LSU has won 11 straight and 60 of its last 61 games vs. non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium. UAB (in 2000) was the last non-conference team to beat LSU in Tiger Stadium until 2017 when the Tigers dropped a 24-21 decision to Troy. LSU will honor its 17-member senior class on Saturday during a pregame ceremony. Of the 17 seniors, 13 have earned their college degree with another 3 on pace to graduate in December. Last week against Arkansas, true freshman LB Harold Perkins tied a school-record with 4 sacks. He added 2 forced fumbles, a QB hurry and a pass breakup and was named both Walter Camp National Player of the Week and SEC Defensive Player of the Week. It was the second straight week for Perkins to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO