Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Mother called friend instead of 911 after boy overdosed and died, Scottsdale police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 13-month-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in September after his mother called a friend who had Narcan instead of 911, Scottsdale police say. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call around 7:52 a.m. in an unknown Scottsdale neighborhood. Paramedics arrived and...
Family mourning father killed on Loop 202 in Phoenix trying to remove a wheelbarrow
PHOENIX - A family is remembering the loss of a father killed in a crash on Loop-202 on Nov. 9 in Phoenix – they believe he was trying to do a good deed. Investigators say the man who died, Adrian Moreno, was out of his truck on the highway to remove a wheelbarrow, possibly trying to prevent a car crash.
New police videos show officers shooting and killing armed man in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New edited videos from the Phoenix Police Department show three officers shooting and killing a man with a gun outside a Maryvale business earlier this month. According to investigators, Leontae Kirk was threatening a man with a gun, so the victim called 911 in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell on Nov. 2. Kirk apparently left and walked to a nearby strip mall. He went inside one of the stores and got into an argument with a motorcycle rider.
Man accused of dragging dog behind his truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man accused of dragging a dog on a leash with his truck in south Phoenix has been arrested. According to court documents, a witness saw 43-year-old Jose Popoca dragging the dog on Nov. 12 near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. "The witness attempted to notify the driver...
Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
Pedestrian hit by car dies in Phoenix, officer at scene later struck by DUI suspect
PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed overnight and a police officer in a patrol vehicle injured during the investigation in Phoenix, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said 25-year-old Nakita Lupe was struck by a vehicle near 31st and Southern avenues crossing the street around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found her in the street unresponsive. They spoke with the driver, who stayed at the scene to answer questions and showed no signs of impairment.
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Shooting suspect was “trying to get the devil out” of victims, Yavapai County deputies say
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is facing charges after shooting his neighbor and shooting at his wife, telling Yavapai County deputies he was “getting the devil out” of them. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cordes Lakes. Deputies say...
Driver arrested after striking MCSO deputy, leading police on Valley pursuit
One person is in custody after they reportedly hit an MCSO deputy led authorities on a chase through the Valley Wednesday morning.
Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash
PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during an investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight. It happened just before midnight Tuesday near 31st and Southern avenues. Police say the initial investigation involved a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed...
Woman’s claim against Chandler demands return of 2 dogs
A Chandler woman has filed a legal claim against the city to get back custody of her two German shepherds and $50,000 for her trouble. Melyssa Peraziana said police seized the dogs after arresting her on animal cruelty charges that were later dropped. “Although Ms. Peraziana could sue for significant...
Man dead, woman critical after shooting near I-17 and Anthem Way
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting near I-17 and Anthem Way Wednesday morning.
