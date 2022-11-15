ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple people including 3 children found dead inside house in Arizona

PHOENIX — Two adults and three children were reportedly found dead inside a house in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. According to KNXV, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that two adults and three children were found dead inside the house with “obvious signs of trauma.” The house is located near 7th and Northern avenues.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New police videos show officers shooting and killing armed man in Maryvale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New edited videos from the Phoenix Police Department show three officers shooting and killing a man with a gun outside a Maryvale business earlier this month. According to investigators, Leontae Kirk was threatening a man with a gun, so the victim called 911 in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell on Nov. 2. Kirk apparently left and walked to a nearby strip mall. He went inside one of the stores and got into an argument with a motorcycle rider.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of dragging dog behind his truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man accused of dragging a dog on a leash with his truck in south Phoenix has been arrested. According to court documents, a witness saw 43-year-old Jose Popoca dragging the dog on Nov. 12 near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. "The witness attempted to notify the driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were called out to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. after a report about a hazmat situation with an unresponsive person inside. Police and firefighters found two adults and three children dead inside the home but didn’t go inside for several hours due to the presence of natural gas inside the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona mother arrested after baby dies from apparent fentanyl overdose, PD says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Tempe woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her toddler who police say overdosed on fentanyl. Officers booked 32-year-old Gabrielle Marshall into jail on suspicion of negligent homicide, a felony. Back in September, investigators say Scottsdale Police were called to a location where...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Pedestrian hit by car dies in Phoenix, officer at scene later struck by DUI suspect

PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed overnight and a police officer in a patrol vehicle injured during the investigation in Phoenix, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said 25-year-old Nakita Lupe was struck by a vehicle near 31st and Southern avenues crossing the street around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found her in the street unresponsive. They spoke with the driver, who stayed at the scene to answer questions and showed no signs of impairment.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Multiple people dead in hazardous materials incident at Phoenix home

PHOENIX – Multiple people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in an apparent hazardous materials incident, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department and crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments were investigating the scene near Seventh and Northern avenues. A Phoenix fire department spokesman said...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

5 found dead in a Phoenix home in an apparent murder-suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — A family of five was found dead inside their north Phoenix home Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. Phoenix police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma but didn’t release any details and their names and ages of the five weren’t immediately released.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash

PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during an investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight. It happened just before midnight Tuesday near 31st and Southern avenues. Police say the initial investigation involved a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Woman’s claim against Chandler demands return of 2 dogs

A Chandler woman has filed a legal claim against the city to get back custody of her two German shepherds and $50,000 for her trouble. Melyssa Peraziana said police seized the dogs after arresting her on animal cruelty charges that were later dropped. “Although Ms. Peraziana could sue for significant...
CHANDLER, AZ

