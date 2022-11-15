Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin
Talk surrounding Lane Kiffin and a potential move to Auburn has reached a melting point. The Rebels' head coach has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding his connection to the Tigers. As the season winds down, there seem to be more and more reports of momentum behind a deal being struck.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Former Chicago Bears running back drafted to XFL
A former Chicago Bears running back found a new home. The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent in their preseason backfield at running back. The Chicago Bears kept David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and rookie running back Trestan Ebner. In the preseason, the Bears tried out undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle in the preseason.
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem
The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try
The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Former offensive tackle claims Russell Wilson's calling an audible on Denver's offense
Wilson rewriting the offense is baffling because it confuses the rest of the team. Perhaps he is losing faith in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who could be on the hot seat. "I think you have to fire Nathaniel Hackett," said FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd on Monday. "They have...
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
Bears forecasted to sign Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency
The Bears could be looking to sign a Pro Bowl OL in the offseason. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line will need to be improved for the passing game to work. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields have done a great job moving the ball down the field the past few weeks without good pass protection. Fields has done it with his legs. The Bears might be interested in signing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency to help the passing attack.
Raiders Rumors: Internal Frustration Growing Around Tight End Darren Waller
In recent weeks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has alluded to some things in-house that need to be addressed. Additionally, both Carr and Davante Adams have alluded to some players who are perhaps not on the same page as others in the locker room. It was unclear exactly who...
Cardinals Announce Agreement With Key Reliever
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander Chris Stratton for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration. Stratton came over to St. Louis from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Jose Quintana deal at the trade deadline. After posting a 5.09 ERA in Pittsburgh, Stratton pitched...
Eagles sign a two-time Pro Bowler to strengthen their run defense
The Philadelphia Eagles run defense just got some serious muscle up front. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Tim McManus. Joseph brings experience and much-needed depth to the interior defensive line. He will replace rookie sensation Jordan Davis,...
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Cowboys Announce Five Moves, Including Signing DE Takkarist McKinley To PS
In addition to signing C Brock Hoffman to their practice squad, the team is also placing C Alec Lindstrom on injured reserve and releasing DE Mike Tafua from the practice squad. McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He...
Packers QB Jordan Love offers ominous response when questioned if he'll ask for a trade
While Jordan Love has patiently waited his turn for a chance to unseat Aaron Rodgers as the Packers starting quarterback, it may be time that forces Green Bay’s hand. While Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was likely planning for life after Rodgers to come sooner rather than later when he drafted Love 26th overall in 2020, the 24-year-old may look to move on if Rodgers plays out the three-year, $150 million contract he signed in March.
Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims
However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
'Swag Opportunities': Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
