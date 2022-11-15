JUST IN: Annette Simmons Once Again Shows The Love For Crystal Charity Ball Beneficiaries With $1M Gift

Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in Dallas
Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has delighted the people in the Grand Prairie Independent School District with an incredible $16 million donation. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has a net worth of $29.3 billion. Since divorcing her husband, Mackenzie Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts.
Arthello Beck Jr. Dedication Sculpture in Oak Cliff Nods to His Paintings of Black Family Life
After more than three years in the works, a public art sculpture honoring the late artist Arthello Beck Jr. will be officially unveiled at Twin Falls Park. Beck was best known for his paintings depicting Black life and humanizing Black people during a time when inequality was high in the South. His work was previously on display at the African American Museum in the spring.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
papercitymag.com
Palmer Harding, the Cult London Label Beloved by Michelle Obama, Comes Home to Dallas
Co-founders of London label Palmer Harding, known for their elevated take on the dress shirt, will receive the Fashion Gallery International the Career Achievement in Fashion award this November. (images courtesy of Palmer Harding, graphic by PaperCity) Michelle Obama’s sartorial choices are always considered, but what the former First Lady...
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
WFAA
She's a champion of her students. Now 'Abbott Elementary' is championing her.
DALLAS — At the far end of Richard Lagow Elementary in Dallas is a relatively quiet classroom with a loud reputation. “When that light bulb goes off, I make sure everybody knows,” said teacher Amber Brown-Wright. “The school’s going to hear us.”. Brown-Wright teaches three-year-old students...
Beloved Late Carrollton Officer Steve Nothem’s wife: 'He was always willing to help everyone, the biggest sweetheart'
CARROLLTON, Texas — As the Grand Prairie Police Department is in mourning, the Carrollton Police Department is still grieving after Officer Steve Nothem was killed in October while helping at a traffic stop. And, for the first time, we’re hearing from his heartbroken wife. Cristal Nothem walked down...
tcu360.com
Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques
If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
dmagazine.com
How One Couple Restored Their Preston Hollow Home to Its Former Mid-Century Glory
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder—and thank goodness Eddie Maestri saw the potential in this 1970s home in Preston Hollow. Not even his husband, Adam Moore, was able to envision what Maestri had planned for the home when they first saw it. “We were living here a year, and Adam finally tells me that when he first walked through the house, he absolutely hated it,” Maestri laughs.
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
The Village Church buys shopping center
The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 18-20
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 18. Peace Plaza Ice Rink...
dallasexpress.com
Iconic Dallas Barber Honored by the State of Texas
A Dallas barber who inspired hundreds of Texas may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Johnny Graham, the founder of Graham’s Barber Shops and Graham’s Barber College, was honored with a Texas historical marker outside Fair Park on Monday. Graham, who died in 1990, was a...
advocatemag.com
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Zach Moore, business owner and advocate of Old Town Lewisville
Zach Moore was born and raised in Lewisville and is a big advocate of the city, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Moore followed his passion in leadership and pursued a career in business and finds enjoyment in providing teachable moments for those in his life. Tell me...
Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods to offer drinks, snacks on edge of Plano, Richardson
Spec's will open a new Plano location on the corner of East Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike near Richardson. (Photo courtesy Spec's) Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods is adding a location on the border of Richardson and Plano at 3371 E. Renner Road, Plano. No grand opening date has been announced for the liquor store, which has three other locations in Plano and none in Richardson. Spec’s sells a variety of wines, spirits, beer and seltzers in addition to salsa, crackers, cheeses and other snacks. 214-440-5776. https://specsonline.com/location/renner-road.
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Architectural Masterpiece in Colleyville with Many Incredible Features Asking for $8.5 Million
The Home in Colleyville, a Tuscan private gated estate which captivates fascinating ceilings, grand gallery walkways, Tuscan columns, exposed beams, intricately inlayed travertine, seamless glass curved bay windows, and stained glass encased windows is now available for sale. This home located at 5513 Montclair Dr, Colleyville, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary Cornelius (Phone: 817-329-8850) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Colleyville.
Comments / 1