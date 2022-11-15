Read full article on original website
A Great Debate: To treat or not to treat in pre-RA?
MedwireNews: In one of two Great Debate sessions at ACR Convergence 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, two experts teamed up to provide opposing stands on whether now is the right time to be treating people at risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the preclinical stages of the condition in order to prevent disease onset.
Dapagliflozin HFpEF benefits independent of glucose levels
MedwireNews: People who have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) benefit from dapagliflozin irrespective of whether they have normal or impaired glucose metabolism, shows further analysis of DELIVER. However, the researchers stress that the absolute risk for a primary outcome event (worsening heart failure event or cardiovascular death) was...
FDA approves durvalumab, tremelimumab, chemo triplet for metastatic NSCLC
MedwireNews: The US FDA has authorized the use of durvalumab plus tremelimumab alongside first-line platinum-based chemotherapy in the metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) setting. The decision states that the triplet is indicated for adults with treatment-naïve metastatic disease and no sensitizing EGFR or ALK aberrations. The efficacy of the...
JUVE-BASIS: Support for baricitinib in juvenile arthritis
MedwireNews: The Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor baricitinib has the potential to be “an important part of the treatment landscape” for juvenile arthritis, reported Athimalaipet Ramanan at ACR Convergence 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. These findings are based on the phase 3 JUVE-BASIS trial, which included 220 patients aged...
