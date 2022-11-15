Read full article on original website
Decatur mayor operates Airbnb although they are prohibited by city ordinance
A Decatur ordinance prohibits Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in the city, but since at least August those wanting a short stay in Decatur’s historic district could rent a small house for as little as $70 a night from Mayor Tab Bowling. The Airbnb listing for the guesthouse behind...
Truck crashes into building in Huntsville, driver in critical condition
A dump truck crashed into a building in Huntsville this afternoon. Huntsville police said the incident happened at about 3:27p.m. in the 26000 block of Newby Road in Limestone County. Don Webster with HEMSI said the truck driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is in critical condition. Sgt. Rosalind...
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting death investigation in north Alabama
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation Monday night in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County Sheriff Office. The sheriff’s office is assisting Ardmore police in the probe in the 26000 block of Main Street in Ardmore. Further details were not released other than the sheriff’s...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
Ex-Marine shoots, kills would-be robber at north Alabama gas station, sheriff says
Limestone County officials said a man shot and killed an armed robber exiting an Ardmore gas station Monday night. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens police responded to a store robbery Monday night in the 200 block of U.S. 31 and obtained a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle.
6-year-old Alabama girl’s teacher told her to bite herself as punishment, parents claim
A 6-year-old Alabama elementary school student’s teacher told her to bite herself as a form of punishment, leading the girl’s parents to pull her from the school and report the alleged incident to police and a state agency. Gentry and Laura Halbrooks said their daughter was told to...
Madison approves $37 million flyover ramps into Town Madison
The westbound flyovers are coming to Town Madison. The Madison city council on Monday approved through a series of votes the construction of ramps that will connect westbound traffic on I-565 to Town Madison, the sprawling mixed-use development that’s home to Toyota Field as well as an array of restaurants and retail shops.
Randolph looks to get its playmakers open against physical Cherokee County
Coach David Lloyd has once again led the Randolph football team into uncharted waters, this time to the third round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association state playoffs. The 23-year old Randolph program – including a three-year stint as an 8-man program from 2005-07 – played its first second-round...
‘I need to remember this,’ woman says at Huntsville Artemis launch party
A crowd of 700 people cheered wildly at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville moments before 1 a.m. CST today as America launched an Alabama-designed NASA Artemis rocket to the moon on a column of smoke and fire. The successful third launch attempt from Kennedy Space Center in...
NASA defends sending ‘Red Team’ to fix fuel leak on Artemis rocket
NASA on Wednesday defended its decision to send a “Red Team” of technicians into a potentially dangerous blast zone to fix a leak in the Artemis rocket fueling system while the rocket was nearly full of fuel just before launch. Taking questions at a post-launch briefing were NASA...
First Solar to open $1.1 billion Lawrence County plant, to hire 700
Arizona-based First Solar today announced plans to build a $1.1 billion plant in Lawrence County, creating more than 700 jobs. The factory, which will make photovoltaic (PV) solar modules, will be situated in Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex and should be running by 2025. First Solar is the only U.S.-headquartered...
Madison County’s median household income up $10,000 in 2 years, new report shows
Rising inflation may be hitting the wallets of Madison County residents, but they’re making more money to combat it, according to a report by the Huntsville Association of Realtors and the University of Alabama-Huntsville Center for Management and Economic Research. A preliminary estimate from the report has the median...
5 quarterfinal playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area
CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
Top runners could be difference in Mountain Brook, Hartselle playoff showdown
Mountain Brook and Hartselle have never met on the football field, but when the coaches check the videotape, something looks familiar. “They remind me of us, just wearing red jerseys,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. “Their kids play very hard. They have great schemes. They are athletic, too. They are a good, solid football team.”
Orion Amphitheater 2023 lineup? 10 artists we’d love to see perform in year two
What’s Orion Amphitheater going to do for an encore?. The Huntsville venue’s debut season of concerts in 2022 brought unprecedented music buzz to an Alabama city previously known for NASA engineering and Space Camp. Orion’s classic-coliseum-meets-modern-optimization design and punch-above-its-weight-class lineup drew coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone and Wall Street Journal.
Huntsville City Football Club fans excited about the team, not quite so much about the name
The announcement of the name of Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team resembled a rocket launch fitting of the city’s NASA heritage. The crowd of more than 1,200 at the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall last Wednesday counted down as they watched a video reveal the name Huntsville City Football Club, the team’s crest and blue, white and gold colors.
