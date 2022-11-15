Read full article on original website
Related
medwirenews.com
A Great Debate: To treat or not to treat in pre-RA?
MedwireNews: In one of two Great Debate sessions at ACR Convergence 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, two experts teamed up to provide opposing stands on whether now is the right time to be treating people at risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the preclinical stages of the condition in order to prevent disease onset.
medwirenews.com
Dapagliflozin HFpEF benefits independent of glucose levels
MedwireNews: People who have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) benefit from dapagliflozin irrespective of whether they have normal or impaired glucose metabolism, shows further analysis of DELIVER. However, the researchers stress that the absolute risk for a primary outcome event (worsening heart failure event or cardiovascular death) was...
medwirenews.com
FDA clearance for teplizumab to slow type 1 diabetes onset
MedwireNews: The monoclonal antibody teplizumab has been approved by the US FDA to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and children aged at least 8 years. The medication, which is given as a single 14-day course of daily intravenous infusions, is to be used in people with stage 2 diabetes, ie, those who have islet autoantibodies and evidence of dysglycemia, but do not yet meet the criteria for a clinical diagnosis of type 1 diabetes.
Comments / 0