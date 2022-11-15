MedwireNews: The monoclonal antibody teplizumab has been approved by the US FDA to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and children aged at least 8 years. The medication, which is given as a single 14-day course of daily intravenous infusions, is to be used in people with stage 2 diabetes, ie, those who have islet autoantibodies and evidence of dysglycemia, but do not yet meet the criteria for a clinical diagnosis of type 1 diabetes.

2 DAYS AGO