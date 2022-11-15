Read full article on original website
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain mayor and vice mayor express gratitude in final full meeting
A busy agenda awaited the Black Mountain Town Council, Nov. 14, when the board gathered for its first regular monthly meeting less than a week after the 2022 General Election. The session marked the final full regular session for Mayor Larry Harris and Vice Mayor Ryan Stone. Harris, who lost...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
avlwatchdog.org
Trustee Ousted from Museum Board
An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
tribpapers.com
Why Villify Mission HCA?
Asheville – Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Commissioners have spared no snide remarks in expressing their disdain for Mission HCA, the for-profit owner of the former Mission Hospital. A strict adherent to the nation’s founding principles would argue it is the role of government to remove barriers to honest economic success. Yet, in the case of Mission, local governments, as well as Attorney General Josh Stein, have piled on to fight the hospital on various fronts.
tinyhousetalk.com
Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville
If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
iheart.com
Mom Sentenced for Killing Daughter, AVL Holiday Parade Returns
(Henderson County, NC) -- A Hendersonville woman is heading to prison for killing her daughter. Penny Hartle had been accused of stabbing the five-year-old girl at a home on Fiesta Lane in April 2021. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder yesterday. Her sentence will be between 13-to-17-years. Holiday Parade Coming...
avlwatchdog.org
Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
biltmorebeacon.com
AdventHealth welcomes new nurse practitioner
HENDERSONVILLE – Angela Trogdon, FNP-C has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Parkway, a hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville. Trogdon is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with more than 30 years of experience as a registered nurse in critical care, emergency medicine and management. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina, her master’s degree in nursing and completed her family nurse practitioner program from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee.
WFAE.org
Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law
March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Humane Society's Longest-Staying Dog Finds Furever Home!
Asheville -- November 14, 2022: WNCTIMES is happy to share the wonderful news about the Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog in their care finally finding his Furever Home!. Asheville Humane Society announced the Big Event yesterday on their Facebook Page:. "BIG news! Our longest stay dog, Ed, was adopted today!!!!...
theurbannews.com
Local Student Receives National Honor
Barfuo is currently a senior at Asheville High School of Inquiry and Life Sciences (SILSA) where he maintains a 4.23 GPA, placing him in the top 20% of his senior class. He is simultaneously enrolled at A-B Tech Community College. He is a member of the National Honor Society, a...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Pratt & Whitney Nears Opening for U.S. Turbine Airfoil Facility
With the majority of exterior construction complete, Pratt & Whitney’s turbine airfoil production facility in Asheville, N.C., is expected to achieve initial operational capability in the second quarter of 2023. The 1.2 million square foot facility incorporates Industry 4.0 standards, featuring highly automated manufacturing to improve safety, quality, productivity, and cost in support of high-volume programs, including the Pratt & Whitney GTF and F135 engines, for decades to come.
Smoky Mountain News
Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months
Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brendan Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
ncconstructionnews.com
NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
biltmorebeacon.com
Haywood clogging sensation Zeb Ross lights up the stage at Country Music Awards
Zeb Ross, Haywood County’s own viral clogging sensation, made a cameo appearance at the Country Music Awards in Nashville last week. Just a few minutes into the night’s opening monologue, the opening riff of Rocky Top queued up and Ross emerged from nowhere, feet a’ flyin’.
carolinaepicurean.com
European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden
NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
