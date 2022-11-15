Read full article on original website
Babckz Taylor
1d ago
Hope she goes to prison for what she has done. A lot of women have been cheated on but they don't go and murder someone.
Jenn Vickery
1d ago
Erskine Mathis is good. He may get her out of the capital murder charge. He was my lawyer in 2006 and got me out of theft of property 2nd. Of course I didn't do the theft, it was my ex, but he got me out completely from it.
Kyky
1d ago
coworkers should not be dating and employers need to stress that in the contract/ application.you go to work to make money not friends w/ benefits
Birmingham 7th grader shot to death in SUV identified; suspect in custody
A Birmingham seventh grader has been identified as the young girl gunned down Wednesday morning in a shooting that also left her mother critically injured. Birmingham police late Wednesday identified the slain girl as Moriah Quib-Marquez. She was 14 and attended Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Moriah is one of...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
wbrc.com
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday morning. In an update from the Birmingham Police Department, officials say that Moriah Quib-Marquez, 14, was traveling with an adult female passenger and three small children on 80th Street North when their vehicle was hit by gunfire.
wvtm13.com
Derick Brown found guilty in abduction of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: A jury has decided Derick Brown is guilty in the abduction of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. Brown was found guilty on both counts in the kidnapping case. Brown faces a mandatory life in prison, and she showed no emotion when the verdict was read. More details...
Derick Irisha Brown convicted of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping death
A federal jury has convicted Derick Irisha Brown in the 2019 deadly abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The jury deliberated for about one hour and 15 minutes before alerting court officials they had reached a verdict. Brown, 32, was convicted of kidnapping that resulted in death and...
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
Family sought for 3 men, 1 woman who died in Jefferson County over the past week
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family members for four people who have died in Jefferson County over the past week. No foul play is suspected in any of their deaths, but their bodies are ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their next of kin.
Domestic violence call turns into drug bust at western Jefferson County home
A domestic violence investigation in western Jefferson County turned into a drug bust as well. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 2 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Moore Drive in McCalla on a domestic violence call. During the probe, Lt. Joni Money said, deputies spotted...
wvtm13.com
Derick Brown blames co-defendant in McKinney kidnapping trial
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Derick Brown is placing all the blame on her co-defendant for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's fatal abduction. The three-year-old was snatched while playing at a birthday party at Birmingham's Tom Brown Village Apartments on Oct. 12, 2019. McKinney's body was found in a construction trash bin ten...
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
Jefferson County Coroner searching for families of 4 people who recently died
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating family members of four people who recently died in the area. Anyone with information regarding family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603. Michael Wayne Hicks On November 8, […]
ABC 33/40 News
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was serving a life sentence for robbery after being convicted in 2008 in Mobile County. He was stabbed by another inmate on November...
Alabama inmate stabbed to death, investigation under way
An Alabama inmate serving a life sentence for a 2008 robbery was stabbed to death Monday at a state prison, officials reported. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate who was killed was 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II. Ray was apparently stabbed at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday inside...
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.
Inmate killed in assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BSSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
46 pounds of marijuana found inside luggage at Birmingham airport; 2 females detained
Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth more than a quarter of a million dollars was seized at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region G Drug Enforcement Task Force, carried out the investigation.
wvtm13.com
Local and federal officials discuss gun violence in Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, health department, and U.S Attorney's office gathered for a panel discussion on gun violence in Birmingham. The Rotary Club of Birmingham hosted the lunch hour. The goal was to bring more attention to community members about a violent...
wbrc.com
Gadsden police search for suspects involved in Dollar General Store robbery
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Dollar General Store in Gadsden and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Monday, Nov. 14 at approximately 7 p.m., Gadsden Patrol Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery...
ALEA: 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
ALEA confirmed three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident.
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
AL.com
