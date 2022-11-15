Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama hoops players ‘learning to check their egos at the door’
Despite earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, last season’s Alabama men’s basketball team was largely one for fans to forget. Perplexing losses to lesser opponents foreshadowed a season-ending, four-game losing streak that was capped by upset March losses to Vanderbilt and Notre Dame. Months later, coach Nate Oats detailed how team chemistry was affected by players being more “concerned about their personal, individual stats, goals.”
20 awesome Alabama football moments in ‘cupcake’ games
Sleep on “cupcake” games if you want, but you might miss some incredible moments between electrifying plays, superb individual performances or sideline butt-chewings. What is a “cupcake” game anyway? A one-sided, even boring match-up put on Alabama’s schedule as a technicality? A non-conference game that doesn’t hold weight in the larger college football conversation? I won’t begrudge you for feeling that way, but those of us who have watched this team long enough know that cupcake games can have special meaning for various reasons.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Alabama vs. Alabama: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #18 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mitchell Center. Bama should still be feeling good after a win, while South Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column.
What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries
Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
South Alabama football notes: Jaguars wary of Southern Miss’ wildcat package
Southern Miss’ Frank Gore Jr. is one of the more-talented running backs in the Sun Belt Conference, but South Alabama is equally wary of his ability to throw the ball. In two seasons under coach Will Hall, the Golden Eagles (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) have quite often operated a wildcat offense with Gore as the trigger man. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound junior has not only rushed for 2,297 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career, he’s completed 14 of 26 passes for 319 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception.
UAB heads to Death Valley to face No. 6 LSU
Death Valley is where dreams go to die, at least according to a once infamous former LSU coach, but there are no dreams to dash for the UAB football team. There exists only opportunity on a late November night in Baton Rouge. The Blazers close out the regular season on...
New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
utv44.com
It took roughly five days for trash to be picked up at Ladd-Peebles after HBCU game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Coast Challenge, an annual football game between HBCU schools was on Saturday and it took roughly five days to clean up all the trash left behind. There were also concerns from people who went to the game who said it took hours to...
Why Alabama LB missed last 3 games as positioning for 2023 jobs comes into focus
Alabama’s been working a rotation at the middle linebacker spot next to Henry To’o To’o in recent weeks. Jaylen Moody started seven of the nine games he’s played while Deontae Lawson’s been seeing quality time. One player that hasn’t appeared lately is sophomore Kendrick Blackshire...
Trip to Southern Miss is homecoming for South Alabama’s Kane Wommack
Kane Wommack has spent a large portion of his life in Hattiesburg, Miss., but it’s been nearly 13 years since he was on the field at Southern Miss’ Roberts Stadium. That changes on Saturday for Wommack, who takes his South Alabama Jaguars to face Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) in a key game for both teams. Wommack played his final three years of college football for the Golden Eagles, playing tight end and on a variety of special teams under coaches Jeff Bower and Larry Fedora.
UAB’s Eric Gaines produces first career double-double to power Blazers past Presbyterian
Eric Gaines can do more than provide flashy highlight dunks for the late-night Sportscenter viewership. He can block. He can steal. And he can drop dimes. Gaines produced the first double-double of his career as he led the Blazers in bouncing back from their first loss of the season with a 92-61 victory over Presbyterian, Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
‘It is just special:’ No. 1 Hoover, No. 3 Thompson set for Class 7A semifinal rematch
In an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted the Class 7A rivalry between Hoover and Thompson as the best in the state. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. The two Region 3 schools have played more than anyone in the last six years. The third-ranked Warriors (9-3) will travel...
Top runners could be difference in Mountain Brook, Hartselle playoff showdown
Mountain Brook and Hartselle have never met on the football field, but when the coaches check the videotape, something looks familiar. “They remind me of us, just wearing red jerseys,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. “Their kids play very hard. They have great schemes. They are athletic, too. They are a good, solid football team.”
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
tdalabamamag.com
Greg McElroy reacts to Bryce Young’s intense speech to the offense vs. Ole Miss
Last Saturday Alabama fans and players witnessed something that’s likely never been seen before. A visibly emotional Bryce Young. Following the conclusion of the first quarter against Ole Miss, Young rallied the offense together to have an intense discussion over the disappointing start to the game. The clip went...
Check out the playoff Week 2 football Players of the Week balloting winners
More than 100,000 votes were cast in the three AL.com regional high school football Player of the Week polls from action in Week 2 of the state playoffs. The winners included a pair of first-time selections and one who got the honor for the fourth time. Aaron Rogers of Mobile...
Randolph looks to get its playmakers open against physical Cherokee County
Coach David Lloyd has once again led the Randolph football team into uncharted waters, this time to the third round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association state playoffs. The 23-year old Randolph program – including a three-year stint as an 8-man program from 2005-07 – played its first second-round...
Cameron Colwell of Theodore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Junior with a 3.9 GPA, is an A/B Honor Roll Student and a JROTC Staff Sergeant. Athletically, he is on the cross country and track teams and competes in the 1600 Meter and throws the javelin. With this list of notable credentials, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the […]
Ham Barnett returns to ‘special’ place as St. Paul’s meets No. 1 Theodore again
Ham Barnett never planned to leave Theodore High School. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under head coach Eric Collier. “It was somewhere I wanted to be for a long time,” Barnett said. “Just being on campus on a daily basis, building relationships with the coaches and faculty and players there … it was a special time for me.”
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0