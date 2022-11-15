ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama hoops players ‘learning to check their egos at the door’

Despite earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, last season’s Alabama men’s basketball team was largely one for fans to forget. Perplexing losses to lesser opponents foreshadowed a season-ending, four-game losing streak that was capped by upset March losses to Vanderbilt and Notre Dame. Months later, coach Nate Oats detailed how team chemistry was affected by players being more “concerned about their personal, individual stats, goals.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

20 awesome Alabama football moments in ‘cupcake’ games

Sleep on “cupcake” games if you want, but you might miss some incredible moments between electrifying plays, superb individual performances or sideline butt-chewings. What is a “cupcake” game anyway? A one-sided, even boring match-up put on Alabama’s schedule as a technicality? A non-conference game that doesn’t hold weight in the larger college football conversation? I won’t begrudge you for feeling that way, but those of us who have watched this team long enough know that cupcake games can have special meaning for various reasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries

Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

South Alabama football notes: Jaguars wary of Southern Miss’ wildcat package

Southern Miss’ Frank Gore Jr. is one of the more-talented running backs in the Sun Belt Conference, but South Alabama is equally wary of his ability to throw the ball. In two seasons under coach Will Hall, the Golden Eagles (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) have quite often operated a wildcat offense with Gore as the trigger man. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound junior has not only rushed for 2,297 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career, he’s completed 14 of 26 passes for 319 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

UAB heads to Death Valley to face No. 6 LSU

Death Valley is where dreams go to die, at least according to a once infamous former LSU coach, but there are no dreams to dash for the UAB football team. There exists only opportunity on a late November night in Baton Rouge. The Blazers close out the regular season on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up

The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Trip to Southern Miss is homecoming for South Alabama’s Kane Wommack

Kane Wommack has spent a large portion of his life in Hattiesburg, Miss., but it’s been nearly 13 years since he was on the field at Southern Miss’ Roberts Stadium. That changes on Saturday for Wommack, who takes his South Alabama Jaguars to face Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) in a key game for both teams. Wommack played his final three years of college football for the Golden Eagles, playing tight end and on a variety of special teams under coaches Jeff Bower and Larry Fedora.
HATTIESBURG, MS
AL.com

UAB’s Eric Gaines produces first career double-double to power Blazers past Presbyterian

Eric Gaines can do more than provide flashy highlight dunks for the late-night Sportscenter viewership. He can block. He can steal. And he can drop dimes. Gaines produced the first double-double of his career as he led the Blazers in bouncing back from their first loss of the season with a 92-61 victory over Presbyterian, Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Cameron Colwell of Theodore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Junior with a 3.9 GPA, is an A/B Honor Roll Student and a JROTC Staff Sergeant. Athletically, he is on the cross country and track teams and competes in the 1600 Meter and throws the javelin. With this list of notable credentials, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the […]
THEODORE, AL
AL.com

Ham Barnett returns to ‘special’ place as St. Paul’s meets No. 1 Theodore again

Ham Barnett never planned to leave Theodore High School. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under head coach Eric Collier. “It was somewhere I wanted to be for a long time,” Barnett said. “Just being on campus on a daily basis, building relationships with the coaches and faculty and players there … it was a special time for me.”
THEODORE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy