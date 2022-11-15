Southern Miss’ Frank Gore Jr. is one of the more-talented running backs in the Sun Belt Conference, but South Alabama is equally wary of his ability to throw the ball. In two seasons under coach Will Hall, the Golden Eagles (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) have quite often operated a wildcat offense with Gore as the trigger man. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound junior has not only rushed for 2,297 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career, he’s completed 14 of 26 passes for 319 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception.

MOBILE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO