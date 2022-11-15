Read full article on original website
Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks
Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
Natasha Bure praises mom Candace Cameron for her faith, being 'bold' amid backlash
Natasha Bure is standing up for her mom Candace Cameron after the “Fuller House" actress was criticized for her recent comments about wanting to put religion back into Christmas movies.
‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget
Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
Maren Morris Speaks Out About Candace Cameron Bure’s Controversial Comments
Country music star Maren Morris is joining the cacophony of voices speaking out after some comments from Candace Cameron Bure. If you have been following the story, then you know that Cameron Bure is desiring to tell more stories focused on “traditional marriage.” But Morris has an idea. She is suggesting an adjustment to DJ Tanner, the character Cameron Bure played on Full House.
Hilarie Burton Slams ‘Bigot’ Candace Cameron Bure: ‘You Ride That Prejudice Wave All the Way to the Bank’
Not holding back. Hilarie Burton called Candace Cameron Bure a "bigot" after the Full House alum cited respect for "traditional marriage" as one of the reasons she left Hallmark for Great American Family. "Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy," the One Tree Hill veteran, 40, tweeted on Monday, November 14, alongside an […]
JoJo Siwa blasts Candace Cameron Bure's remarks about excluding LGBTQ stories in Christmas movies
JoJo Siwa called Candace Cameron Bure's stance on excluding queer stories in holiday films hurtful to the LGBTQ+ community. The YouTube personality, who made headlines over the summer after she called Bure the rudest celebrity she's ever met, alluded to the incident in an Instagram post that slammed the Full House alum's recent remarks about wanting the Great American Family network to focus on movies about straight couples.
Candace Cameron Bure Says She Loves Everybody, Skirts 'Traditional' Family Comment
Candace Cameron Bure says she has love for everybody -- after facing a rash of criticism for comments she made about focusing on "traditional" families on her new network -- but she isn't backing down on her position. The new chief creative officer at the Great American Family network released...
JoJo Siwa reignites Candace Cameron Bure feud over ‘hurtful’ marriage remarks
Jojo Siwa has labelled Candace Cameron Bure “rude and hurtful” after the Full House star announced she would be appearing in Christmas films that focused on “traditional marriage”, not LGBT+ relationships.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, former Hallmark darling Bure, who is known as the channel’s “Queen of Christmas”, spoke about moving to the “more conservative” Great American Family network.With Hallmark set to release The Holiday Sitter next month, their first original Christmas film solely focused on an LGBT+ love story, Bure was asked whether Great American Family would be featuring LGBT+ storylines too.Bure said no,...
'Breaks My Heart': Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out After Controversy Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks
Candace Cameron Bure released a statement addressing the uproar online after stating that her new network planned to "keep traditional marriage at the core," RadarOnline.com has learned.Bure was subject to a flurry of criticism after speaking out about her exit from Hallmark and moving to the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer."I have great love and affection for all people," the Fuller House actress wrote in a statement she shared via Instagram on Wednesday while responding to the backlash. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want...
Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment Has Generated Backlash From Hollywood And Beyond
In the Fuller House star's statement, however, she did not say whether same-sex couples will be featured in future movies she launches for a new network.
Candace Cameron Bure’s Biggest Feuds Through the Years — and Where the Relationships Stand Now
Status check! Candace Cameron Bure has found herself caught up in several feuds with fellow celebrities. While cohosting the View from 2015 to 2016, Bure made headlines for her debate with Raven-Symoné over an Oregon bakery that took a stand against supporting gay marriage. At the time, the That's So Raven star argued that the […]
Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy
There might be a crack in the foundation of Full House. After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.
Kelly Rowland Was Once Again Compared To Beyoncé, And She Expertly Shut Down The Question
Basically, put some respect on her name!
Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark's 'Unwavering Support' of LGBTQ+ Stories amid Candace Cameron Bure Backlash
Jonathan Bennett stars in the Hallmark Christmas movie The Holiday Sitter, one of the network's upcoming LGBTQ+ love stories Jonathan Bennett is proud of the work he's doing with the Hallmark Channel — and of what it means for his fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community. In a conversation with Breanne L. Heldman on PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the actor praised the network's move toward inclusivity in recent years. "What I love so much about Hallmark Channel is the care they take in the quality of telling the...
JoJo Siwa Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure for ‘Excluding LGBTQIA+’ in Her Films: ‘This Is Rude and Hurtful’
The feud continues. JoJo Siwa called out Candace Cameron Bure for comments she made about keeping “traditional marriage at the core” of her future work with GAC Media. “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding […]
Candace Cameron Bure Helped Create New Christmas Song For Her New Network
Country music singer-songwriter Matthew West opened up about working with longtime friend Candace Cameron Bure on a new Christmas song. Candace recently left her longtime partnership with Hallmark and moved on to create films exclusively for Great American Family Network. In addition to creating some new movies, she worked with Matthew on “Come Home for Christmas,” which became the holiday theme for Great American Family Network.
